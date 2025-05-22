Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#22. Mission Academy
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 9 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#21. Chisholm Creek Academy: An Acton Academy
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 15 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Oklahoma Islamic Academy
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 50 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#19. Trinity School at Edgemere
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 159 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#18. Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 115 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. King's Gate Christian School
- Location: Yukon, OK
- Enrollment: 206 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#16. Oklahoma Academy
- Location: Harrah, OK
- Enrollment: 47 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
#15. Community Christian School
- Location: Norman, OK
- Enrollment: 889 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#14. Oklahoma Christian School
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 1,007 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. Destiny Christian School
- Location: Del City, OK
- Enrollment: 504 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#12. Christian Heritage Academy
- Location: Del City, OK
- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#11. Life Christian Academy
- Location: Nicoma Park, OK
- Enrollment: 159 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#10. Southwest Covenant Schools
- Location: Yukon, OK
- Enrollment: 465 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#9. Mount St. Mary Catholic High School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 401 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Oklahoma Christian Academy
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 495 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. The Academy of Classical Christian Studies
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 908 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Crossings Christian School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 1,200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Parkview Adventist Academy
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 68 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 717 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Mercy School Institute
- Location: Edmond, OK
- Enrollment: 484 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Heritage Hall
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 890 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Casady School
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Enrollment: 993 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+