Best places to live in the Oklahoma City metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from Niche.
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#24. Spencer

- Niche grade: B-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 3,942

#23. Del City

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 21,561

#22. El Reno

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 17,919

#21. Guthrie

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 11,021

#20. Nicoma Park

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,512

#19. Bethany

- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 20,606

#18. Harrah

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 6,377

#17. Midwest City

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 58,170

#16. Choctaw

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 12,208

#15. Noble

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 7,337

#14. Goldsby

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,902

#13. Mustang

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 21,290

#12. Tuttle

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,785

#11. Jones

- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,975

#10. Blanchard

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 9,276

#9. Warr Acres

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 10,437

#8. Newcastle

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 12,238

#7. The Village

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 9,470

#6. Oklahoma City

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 688,693

#5. Yukon

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 24,802

#4. Nichols Hills

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 3,838

#3. Moore

- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 63,045

#2. Norman

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 128,714

#1. Edmond

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 95,618

