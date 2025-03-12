Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street briefly dips more than 10% below its record

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs after another day of losses on Wall Street.

U.S. futures and oil prices were higher.

Trump's escalation in his trade war briefly pulled the S&P 500 more than 10% below its record set last month. The head-spinning moves came after Trump upped his tariffs against Canadian steel and aluminum, prompting the Canadian province of Ontario to remove a surcharge that had enraged him.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 36,880.79 in morning trading.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 23,845.37, while the Shanghai Composite edged down nearly 0.1% to 3,377.95.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.7% to 7,756.90. South Korea's Kospi added 1.5% to 2,575.39.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8%, taking the main measure of Wall Street’s health to a close 9.3% below its all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1% to 41,433.48. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 17,436.10.

Such head-spinning moves are becoming routine in what's been a scary ride for investors as Trump tries to remake the country and world through tariffs and other policies. Stocks have been heaving mostly lower on uncertainty about how much pain Trump is willing for the economy to endure in order to get what he wants.

“Trump’s tariff policies continue to have a destabilizing effect on markets, with investors left guessing as to which measures will either be added or walked back next,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Moves by Trump and comments by the White House on Tuesday didn’t clarify much.

Trump has acknowledged the economy could feel some “disturbance” because of the tariffs he's pushing. Asked on Tuesday just how much pain Trump would be willing for the economy and stock market to take, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to give an exact answer. But she said earlier in the press briefing that “the president will look out for Wall Street and for Main Street.”

For his part, Trump said earlier on social media, “The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.”

Stocks pared their losses later in the day, even briefly eliminating them altogether, after Ontario’s premier said he had agreed to remove the surcharge on electricity that had enraged Trump so much. Trump would afterward say that he would “probably” return the steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada to 25%.

Tuesday's swings followed more warning signals flashing about the economy as Trump's on -and- off -again rollout of tariffs creates confusion and pessimism for U.S. households and businesses.

Such tariffs can hurt the economy directly by raising prices for U.S. consumers and gumming up global trade. But even if they end up being milder than feared, all the whipsaw moves could leave U.S. companies and consumers unwilling to invest or spend.

Several Big Tech stocks steadied a bit after getting walloped recently. Elon Musk's Tesla rose 3.8%, for example, after Trump said he would buy a Tesla in a show of support for "Elon's 'baby.'"

Other Big Tech superstars, which had led the market to record after record in recent years, also held a bit firmer. Nvidia added 1.7% to trim its loss for the year so far to 19%. It's struggled as the market's sell-off has particularly hit stocks seen as getting too expensive in Wall Street's frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

A report released Tuesday morning showed U.S. employers were advertising 7.7 million job openings at the end of January, just as economists expected. It's the latest signal that the U.S. job market remains relatively solid overall, for now at least, after the economy closed last year running at a healthy pace.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 52 cents to $66.77 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 51 cents to $70.07 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 148.22 Japanese yen from 147.78 yen. The euro cost $1.0902, inching down from $1.0919.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.