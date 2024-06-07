Apple watch leads woman to her stolen luggage at airport employee’s home

A Spirit Airlines passenger managed to track down her stolen luggage, at the home of an airport employee.

According to the New York Post, Paola Garcia landed in Fort Lauderdale but her suitcase didn’t make it.

Garcia says she usually has no problem carrying on her suitcase, but this time airline employees made her check her bag.

She says she waited for two hours at the luggage carousel but her bag never arrived.

Airport workers told her not to worry, her luggage would be sent to her house.

The next day, she says she began receiving a ping from her Apple Watch, except it wasn’t coming from the airport. It was coming from an airport employee’s Fort Lauderdale home 15 minutes away.

According to the New York Post, Garcia went to Junior Bazile’s home, found her things and called 911.

By the time police arrived they say Bazile is accused of getting rid of Garcia’s things.

During the investigation police say they found surveillance pictures of Bazile rummaging through Garcia’s suitcase, in the back of the store where he worked at the airport.

Bazile was arrested and charged with grand theft — which is a felony in Florida. He faces five to 30 years in prison.

Spirit Airlines reimbursed Garcia but says they’re not aware of any evidence that any Spirit employee was involved.







