Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

Cellular Outage FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane/AP)

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 60,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 11,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 3,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

So far, no reason has been given for the outages.

