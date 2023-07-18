American national crosses inter-Korean border into North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The U.N. Command says an American national has crossed the border from South Korea into North Korea.

The body, which seeks to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula, tweeted Tuesday that the U.S. citizen was on a tour to a Korean border village and crossed the border into the North without authorization.

It says he is currently in North Korean custody and that the U.N. Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

It gave no further details.

