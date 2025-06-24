8 ways to prepare your anxious dog for fireworks

Most people love a fireworks display, but many of our furry friends don’t. The loud bangs and crackling sounds can trigger anxiety symptoms in dogs, like pacing, panting, and excessive drooling.

It's hard to watch your pup go through this. Fortunately, you can take steps to calm their anxiety and give them a sense of peace during a noisy night.

What can I do ahead of holiday fireworks to help calm my anxious dog?

The best way to deal with your dog's noise anxiety is to work with them ahead of a triggering event. GoodRx shares eight strategies you can try out before the next fireworks display in your area.

Key takeaways:

Many dogs have a "noise phobia," an irrational fear of loud noises from fireworks and thunderstorms.

You can prepare your pup in advance for a night of fireworks. Some strategies are creating a safe space, getting an anxiety vest, and giving your dog anti-anxiety medication.

Symptoms of a noise phobia — or noise anxiety — include constant barking or whimpering, trying to hide or run away, and peeing or pooping in the house.

1. Create a safe space

Pick a quiet place in your home, like a windowless room, the basement, or a large closet. A crate is also an option. Fill the space with your dog’s favorite chew toys.

Once a day, have your dog spend time in this space and give them treats while they're in there. Over time, they'll associate being there with safety and security.

2. Play sounds of fireworks

You can try to get your canine companion used to fireworks by playing a recording of them. "This is usually very effective at a very low volume, but you have to do it consistently," Zachary Nesbit, a vet with Godley Station Animal Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, told GoodRx Health.

Nesbit recommends doing this in your dog’s safe space. If it doesn’t bother them, try raising the volume a little at a time. But don’t be discouraged if your dog doesn’t get used to the sound.

“Some dogs are so sensitive to noise that even the low volume will set them off,” Nesbit said.

3. Try a pressure vest

Pressure vests are also called anxiety wraps, thundershirts, and anxiety jackets. They apply gentle pressure to your dog’s torso.

Studies have found that pressure vests may ease stress in dogs if they are used often and comfortably. Nesbit recommends putting a pressure vest on your dog as part of their daily safe space time.

4. Take walks

Exercise is a great stress reliever. Try going for extra long walks leading up to and on the day of a fireworks display. For some dogs, the physical activity may tire them out enough to keep them relaxed through the noise. For others, it may only ease their stress a little.

5. ID your pet

An anxious dog may go into "flight mode" during fireworks and try to run away. Make sure your dog's tags have your current contact information, and get your pup microchipped. Don't forget to keep your contact information for your dog's microchip up to date as well.

6. Hire a trainer

Ask your vet to recommend a reputable dog trainer. A trainer can work with your pup to modify their anxious behaviors and incentivize wanted behaviors.

7. Get your dog anti-anxiety medication

If you think your dog will need medication to help them stay calm during a fireworks display, talk to your vet. Get a prescription filled and have it on standby, just in case.

8. Suggest alternatives to local officials

Ask event organizers to consider a “silent fireworks” display. These fireworks aren’t completely silent, but they’re quieter than the more common, explosive ones. You could also ask organizers to replace a fireworks event with a laser show set to music.

What can I do during holiday fireworks to help calm my anxious dog?

Whether you've done the above prep work or not, you can take steps on the night of a fireworks event to calm your anxious pup.

Play soothing music. Studies show that classical music may calm a stressed pet. You could also try turning on a fan, a white noise machine, or the TV to drown out the noise.

Distract your dog by playing fetch, tug-of-war, or any other game they can enjoy indoors. Remain calm. Comfort your pet and reassure them that everything is OK. You're their ultimate source of comfort, and keeping your cool will help them keep theirs.

What are signs of pet anxiety during fireworks?

You can usually tell when your dog is anxious. They become agitated just like people. It’s their way of telling you they’ve got the jitters and they need you.

An anxious pup may display the following behaviors:

Aggression

Barking more than normal

Drooling

Panting

Displaying destructive behavior, like chewing the blinds

Hiding

Pacing

Peeing or pooping in the house

Appearing restless

Displaying repetitive or compulsive behaviors

Trembling

Trying to escape or run away

Whining or whimpering

What medication can you give dogs for firework anxiety?

Depending on your dog’s typical anxiety level, you may want to give them medication before a fireworks display. The below prescription and over-the counter medications may give your canine some relief.

Anti-anxiety pills

Trazodone and alprazolam (Xanax) work well for dogs that are sensitive to noise. These medications can take 1 to 2 hours to start working, so make sure you give whichever one you use to your dog well before the fireworks start. Talk to your vet to get a prescription.

Sileo gel

Sileo gel is an effective treatment for dogs that fear loud noises. You apply it to your dog's gums, and it takes 30 minutes or less to start working. You will need to get a prescription from your vet.

Antidepressants

Medications like amitriptyline (Elavil) and fluoxetine (Prozac) can help dogs with separation anxiety and aggressive behaviors. They're given once or twice a day and can take up to a month to start working.

Antidepressants tend to be part of a larger behavior treatment plan for dogs. Ask your vet for more information.

Benadryl

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl) is a popular antihistamine that is considered safe for most dogs.

It’s not an anti-anxiety medication, but it can make your dog sleepy. “That may be enough for some dogs, but a truly stressed out dog can break through the sedation and still get wound up,” Nesbit said.

Benadryl is better for things like car rides than it is for fireworks, he added. Ask your vet about the proper dose for your dog if you want to try it. Even though Benadryl is available over the counter, you want to be sure you have the correct dose to avoid poisoning your dog.

Can you give dogs CBD oil for noise anxiety?

Some dog owners and veterinarians swear by CBD oil for everything from joint pain to seizures. But Nesbit says there isn't enough evidence to support giving your dog CBD oil for noise anxiety.

“We don’t truly know a therapeutic dose in dogs, and there is significant variability in the amount of active ingredient in many of the commercial products,” he said.

For that reason, Nesbit doesn’t recommend CBD oil as a treatment for noise anxiety in dogs. However, you can discuss CBD oil with your vet to get their thoughts on it.

The bottom line

Noise anxiety related to fireworks is a common issue for our furry friends. However, there are steps you can take to prepare your dog in advance.

Start by giving your pet a safe space to hang out in every day. Fill it with toys, treats, and soothing music or soft fireworks sounds. And talk to your vet about medication. They may prescribe your dog anti-anxiety medication to have on hand.

This story was produced by GoodRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.