A 7.4 magnitude quake strikes off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, no damages reported

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said. No damage or casualties have been initially reported.

Chilean authorities issued an evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, in the far south of the country.

Due to a “tsunami alert, evacuation to a safe zone is being ordered for the coastal sectors of the Magallanes region,” Chile's National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response said in a message sent to the public.

It also requested that all beach areas in the Chilean Antarctic territory be abandoned.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X that "all resources are available" to respond to potential emergencies.

“We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region," Boric wrote. “Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

The USGS said the quake’s epicenter was under the ocean 219 kilometers (173 miles) south of the Argentinian city of Ushuaia.

