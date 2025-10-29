The 30 most popular homes for sale in Tulsa

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Tulsa metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 7410 E 84th St, Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 577

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $136.53

#2. 7516 S 86th East Pl, Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 425

- List price: $272,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,078

- Price per square foot: $130.90

#3. 2389 Timberlane Ridge Rd, Sand Springs, OK 74063

- Views: 382

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,952

- Price per square foot: $184.43

#4. 5903 E 100th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 379

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,691

- Price per square foot: $108.34

#5. 1014 Ridge Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066

- Views: 340

- List price: $236,440

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 2,379

- Price per square foot: $99.39

#6. 11401 S 67th, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 338

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,599

- Price per square foot: $146.77

#7. 302 S 71st West Ave, Sand Springs, OK 74127

- Views: 335

- List price: $137,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,756

- Price per square foot: $50.00

#8. 1308 N Hickory Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

- Views: 325

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,420

- Price per square foot: $63.31

#9. 5921 S 39th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74107

- Views: 324

- List price: $192,918

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,720

- Price per square foot: $112.16

#10. 2238 Terwilleger Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74114

- Views: 320

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,837

- Price per square foot: $311.44

#11. 602 S Seminole Ave, Okmulgee, OK 74447

- Views: 316

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,516

- Price per square foot: $39.75

#12. 8918 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 315

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,736

- Price per square foot: $116.43

#13. 1732 E 30th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74114

- Views: 314

- List price: $1,922,250

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,126

- Price per square foot: $375.00

#14. 19932 E 44th Pl, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014

- Views: 312

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,834

- Price per square foot: $147.22

#15. 11 Cedar Ridge Rd, Broken Arrow, OK 74011

- Views: 298

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,045

- Price per square foot: $151.07

#16. 3908 E 80th St, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 298

- List price: $409,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,514

- Price per square foot: $116.65

#17. 5008 E 119th St, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 293

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $228.63

#18. 145 S 36th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74127

- Views: 285

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,312

- Price per square foot: $57.16

#19. 6924 S Knoxville Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 285

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,133

- Price per square foot: $82.26

#20. 8200 E 164th Pl, S Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 277

- List price: $50,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $32.47

#21. 10122 S 72nd, Eastavenue Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 275

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,684

- Price per square foot: $120.51

#22. 504 Hickory Hill Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066

- Views: 271

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,731

- Price per square foot: $155.40

#23. 19877 E 115th St, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014

- Views: 268

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,058

- Price per square foot: $170.07

#24. 2428 W Lakeshore Dr, Cleveland, OK 74020

- Views: 264

- List price: $39,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,460

- Price per square foot: $26.71

#25. 11175 S 73rd, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 264

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,940

- Price per square foot: $125.63

#26. 16430 S 97th, Eastplace Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 262

- List price: $205,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,804

- Price per square foot: $114.14

#27. 15002 E 35th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74134

- Views: 259

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $132.58

#28. 21304 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019

- Views: 256

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,672

- Price per square foot: $187.13

#29. 5524 E 73rd St, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 254

- List price: $308,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,558

- Price per square foot: $120.60

#30. 8704 S Richmond Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 251

- List price: $589,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,906

- Price per square foot: $150.92

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.