The 30 most popular homes for sale in Oklahoma City

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Oklahoma City metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 9724 Briarcreek Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 672

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,917

- Price per square foot: $116.52

#2. 740 Manchester Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

- Views: 561

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,584

- Price per square foot: $67.72

#3. 6400 Beaver Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 555

- List price: $388,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,347

- Price per square foot: $116.19

#4. 5251 NE, 108th Norman, OK 73026

- Views: 496

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,523

- Price per square foot: $200.26

#5. 4205 Tamarisk Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

- Views: 479

- List price: $740,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,293

- Price per square foot: $224.72

#6. 611 Sunny Brook Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 468

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,074

- Price per square foot: $118.74

#7. 8917 S Indiana Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

- Views: 459

- List price: $59,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $32.20

#8. 7901 Laura Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73151

- Views: 425

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,892

- Price per square foot: $230.99

#9. 12701 E Memorial Rd, Jones, OK 73049

- Views: 418

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $136.33

#10. 1812 Ridgewood Dr, Norman, OK 73071

- Views: 409

- List price: $169,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,490

- Price per square foot: $113.76

#11. 7920 NE 102nd St, Jones, OK 73049

- Views: 406

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,232

- Price per square foot: $216.27

#12. 13848 Twin Ridge Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 403

- List price: $347,600

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,517

- Price per square foot: $229.14

#13. 3501 Baird Dr, Edmond, OK 73013

- Views: 400

- List price: $329,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $164.01

#14. 1812 Rolling Creek Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 400

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,255

- Price per square foot: $135.25

#15. 10813 S Peggy Lou Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73165

- Views: 400

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $148.21

#16. 11333 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

- Views: 396

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,613

- Price per square foot: $86.79

#17. 11413 Spring Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 388

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $73.22

#18. 6610 NW 27 St, Bethany, OK 73008

- Views: 371

- List price: $144,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,286

- Price per square foot: $112.36

#19. 3805, Highridge Edmond, OK 73003

- Views: 364

- List price: $489,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,358

- Price per square foot: $145.62

#20. 10501 Dobbs Rd, Wellston, OK 74881

- Views: 358

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,303

- Price per square foot: $113.53

#21. 2405 Riva Way, Arcadia, OK 73007

- Views: 356

- List price: $1,364,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,647

- Price per square foot: $293.52

#22. 25 N Bradbury Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 355

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,452

- Price per square foot: $201.88

#23. 6796 Stone Valley Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 352

- List price: $554,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,033

- Price per square foot: $182.95

#24. 1213 Pine Oak Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 347

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,897

- Price per square foot: $155.33

#25. 10705 S Harvey St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

- Views: 339

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $202.77

#26. 308 NW 38th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

- Views: 339

- List price: $969,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,930

- Price per square foot: $330.72

#27. 704 Cedar Springs Dr, Tuttle, OK 73089

- Views: 338

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $185.37

#28. 9801 Addie Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73165

- Views: 337

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $129.31

#29. 2517 Antelope Cir, Edmond, OK 73012

- Views: 336

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $155.38

#30. 8029 NW 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

- Views: 335

- List price: $510,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,641

- Price per square foot: $109.89

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.