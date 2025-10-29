The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lawton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lawton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1506 NW 13th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 192

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,036

- Price per square foot: $33.78

#2. 907 NW Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 133

- List price: $50,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 2,832

- Price per square foot: $17.66

#3. 1204 SW 24th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 128

- List price: $10,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,180

- Price per square foot: $8.47

#4. 1405 NW Keystone Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 113

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $139.96

#5. 11663 NE Happy Hollow Rd, Elgin, OK 73538

- Views: 113

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $159.62

#6. 1006 NW, Arlington Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 110

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $50.00

#7. 2002 NW 19th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 102

- List price: $10,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 976

- Price per square foot: $10.25

#8. 419 SW 79th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 97

- List price: $164,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,334

- Price per square foot: $70.65

#9. 1108 NW 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 96

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $64.21

#10. 407 NW Arlington Ave Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 94

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,836

- Price per square foot: $106.21

#11. 102 NE 75th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 79

- List price: $119,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,824

- Price per square foot: $65.24

#12. 1616 NW Taylor Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 73

- List price: $149,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $106.79

#13. 289 NE Valley View Rd, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 72

- List price: $570,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,300

- Price per square foot: $172.73

#14. 1703 NW Euclid Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 70

- List price: $69,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $53.77

#15. 2208 NW 14th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 70

- List price: $39,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $29.51

#16. 6114 NW Cheyenne Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 68

- List price: $136,160

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $97.26

#17. 768 NW 16th St, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 67

- List price: $223,100

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,925

- Price per square foot: $115.90

#18. 1727 NW 49th St, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 64

- List price: $49,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $30.63

#19. 1628 SE Hillcrest Ave, Lawton, OK 73501

- Views: 64

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,018

- Price per square foot: $118.93

#20. 910 Monroe Ave, Lawton, OK 73501

- Views: 62

- List price: $30,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 806

- Price per square foot: $37.22

#21. 38 NE Sunset Ln, Elgin, OK 73538

- Views: 61

- List price: $348,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $158.18

#22. 1801 NW Taft Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 60

- List price: $77,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400

- Price per square foot: $55.36

#23. 4701 NW Meadowbrook Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 60

- List price: $192,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $96.00

#24. 806 SE Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK 73501

- Views: 59

- List price: $154,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $129.08

#25. 519 G St, Elgin, OK 73538

- Views: 59

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $104.17

#26. 906 SW Summit Ave, Lawton, OK 73501

- Views: 58

- List price: $35,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864

- Price per square foot: $40.51

#27. 6914 SW Forest Ave, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 57

- List price: $182,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $113.75

#28. 604 NW Allison Ln, Lawton, OK 73505

- Views: 56

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $155.94

#29. 2711 NE, Euclid Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 55

- List price: $139,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $116.58

#30. 1335 NW Ash Ave, Lawton, OK 73507

- Views: 55

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $105.77

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.