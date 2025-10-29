The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lawton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lawton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1506 NW 13th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 192
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,036
- Price per square foot: $33.78
- See 1506 NW 13th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#2. 907 NW Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 133
- List price: $50,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 2,832
- Price per square foot: $17.66
- See 907 NW Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#3. 1204 SW 24th St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 128
- List price: $10,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,180
- Price per square foot: $8.47
- See 1204 SW 24th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#4. 1405 NW Keystone Dr, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 113
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $139.96
- See 1405 NW Keystone Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#5. 11663 NE Happy Hollow Rd, Elgin, OK 73538
- Views: 113
- List price: $415,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $159.62
- See 11663 NE Happy Hollow Rd, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com
#6. 1006 NW, Arlington Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 110
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $50.00
- See 1006 NW, Arlington Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#7. 2002 NW 19th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 102
- List price: $10,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 976
- Price per square foot: $10.25
- See 2002 NW 19th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#8. 419 SW 79th St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 97
- List price: $164,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,334
- Price per square foot: $70.65
- See 419 SW 79th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#9. 1108 NW 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 96
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $64.21
- See 1108 NW 31st St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#10. 407 NW Arlington Ave Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 94
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,836
- Price per square foot: $106.21
- See 407 NW Arlington Ave Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#11. 102 NE 75th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 79
- List price: $119,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,824
- Price per square foot: $65.24
- See 102 NE 75th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#12. 1616 NW Taylor Ave, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 73
- List price: $149,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $106.79
- See 1616 NW Taylor Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#13. 289 NE Valley View Rd, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 72
- List price: $570,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,300
- Price per square foot: $172.73
- See 289 NE Valley View Rd, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#14. 1703 NW Euclid Ave, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 70
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $53.77
- See 1703 NW Euclid Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#15. 2208 NW 14th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 70
- List price: $39,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,352
- Price per square foot: $29.51
- See 2208 NW 14th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#16. 6114 NW Cheyenne Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 68
- List price: $136,160
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $97.26
- See 6114 NW Cheyenne Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#17. 768 NW 16th St, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 67
- List price: $223,100
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,925
- Price per square foot: $115.90
- See 768 NW 16th St, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#18. 1727 NW 49th St, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 64
- List price: $49,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $30.63
- See 1727 NW 49th St, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#19. 1628 SE Hillcrest Ave, Lawton, OK 73501
- Views: 64
- List price: $240,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,018
- Price per square foot: $118.93
- See 1628 SE Hillcrest Ave, Lawton, OK 73501 on Redfin.com
#20. 910 Monroe Ave, Lawton, OK 73501
- Views: 62
- List price: $30,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 806
- Price per square foot: $37.22
- See 910 Monroe Ave, Lawton, OK 73501 on Redfin.com
#21. 38 NE Sunset Ln, Elgin, OK 73538
- Views: 61
- List price: $348,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $158.18
- See 38 NE Sunset Ln, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com
#22. 1801 NW Taft Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 60
- List price: $77,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,400
- Price per square foot: $55.36
- See 1801 NW Taft Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#23. 4701 NW Meadowbrook Dr, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 60
- List price: $192,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $96.00
- See 4701 NW Meadowbrook Dr, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#24. 806 SE Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK 73501
- Views: 59
- List price: $154,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $129.08
- See 806 SE Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK 73501 on Redfin.com
#25. 519 G St, Elgin, OK 73538
- Views: 59
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $104.17
- See 519 G St, Elgin, OK 73538 on Redfin.com
#26. 906 SW Summit Ave, Lawton, OK 73501
- Views: 58
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864
- Price per square foot: $40.51
- See 906 SW Summit Ave, Lawton, OK 73501 on Redfin.com
#27. 6914 SW Forest Ave, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 57
- List price: $182,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $113.75
- See 6914 SW Forest Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#28. 604 NW Allison Ln, Lawton, OK 73505
- Views: 56
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $155.94
- See 604 NW Allison Ln, Lawton, OK 73505 on Redfin.com
#29. 2711 NE, Euclid Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 55
- List price: $139,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $116.58
- See 2711 NE, Euclid Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
#30. 1335 NW Ash Ave, Lawton, OK 73507
- Views: 55
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,600
- Price per square foot: $105.77
- See 1335 NW Ash Ave, Lawton, OK 73507 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.