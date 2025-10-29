The 30 most popular homes for sale in Enid

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Enid metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 424 N 10th St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 102
- List price: $140,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,408
- Price per square foot: $58.14
- See 424 N 10th St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#2. 317 N Jackson St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 82
- List price: $47,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 920
- Price per square foot: $51.63
- See 317 N Jackson St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#3. 442 N Davis St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 77
- List price: $37,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,215
- Price per square foot: $31.19
- See 442 N Davis St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#4. 906 E Elm Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 71
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 979
- Price per square foot: $35.75
- See 906 E Elm Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#5. 1014 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 71
- List price: $121,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,702
- Price per square foot: $71.09
- See 1014 Seneca Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#6. 1511 E Broadway Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 57
- List price: $65,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,968
- Price per square foot: $33.03
- See 1511 E Broadway Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#7. 505 S Harrison St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 56
- List price: $82,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,402
- Price per square foot: $58.84
- See 505 S Harrison St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#8. 930 Bryan Dr, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 55
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,879
- Price per square foot: $167.64
- See 930 Bryan Dr, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#9. 1802 E Oak Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 54
- List price: $80,560
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,659
- Price per square foot: $48.56
- See 1802 E Oak Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#10. 2528 W Carrier Rd, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 52
- List price: $749,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 8,232
- Price per square foot: $91.10
- See 2528 W Carrier Rd, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#11. 902 W York Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 51
- List price: $99,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120
- Price per square foot: $89.20
- See 902 W York Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#12. 1705 S Johnson St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 51
- List price: $154,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,655
- Price per square foot: $93.60
- See 1705 S Johnson St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#13. 317 N 21st St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 49
- List price: $35,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,255
- Price per square foot: $27.89
- See 317 N 21st St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#14. 2649 Rosewood Cr Cir, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 47
- List price: $135,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,469
- Price per square foot: $91.90
- See 2649 Rosewood Cr Cir, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#15. 2701 London Ln, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 47
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,579
- Price per square foot: $117.10
- See 2701 London Ln, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#16. 3301 Cogdal Dr, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 45
- List price: $139,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,952
- Price per square foot: $71.21
- See 3301 Cogdal Dr, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#17. 624 S Independence Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 44
- List price: $80,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,044
- Price per square foot: $76.63
- See 624 S Independence Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#18. 2202 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 44
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,464
- Price per square foot: $85.38
- See 2202 W Maine Ave, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#19. 2314 W Maine St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 40
- List price: $189,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,616
- Price per square foot: $117.51
- See 2314 W Maine St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#20. 418 W Maple Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 39
- List price: $174,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,848
- Price per square foot: $61.41
- See 418 W Maple Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#21. 5502 Pheasant, Run Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 39
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,553
- Price per square foot: $137.88
- See 5502 Pheasant, Run Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#22. 730 N 14th St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 38
- List price: $79,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,022
- Price per square foot: $77.30
- See 730 N 14th St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#23. 110 S Mckinley St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 38
- List price: $74,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,072
- Price per square foot: $36.15
- See 110 S Mckinley St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#24. 1018 E Pine Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 37
- List price: $59,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,182
- Price per square foot: $50.34
- See 1018 E Pine Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#25. 1519 W Maine St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 37
- List price: $119,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,880
- Price per square foot: $41.63
- See 1519 W Maine St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#26. 1417 N Quincy St, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 36
- List price: $80,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,017
- Price per square foot: $78.66
- See 1417 N Quincy St, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#27. 3814 Willow Lake Ln, Enid, OK 73703
- Views: 36
- List price: $364,950
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,475
- Price per square foot: $147.45
- See 3814 Willow Lake Ln, Enid, OK 73703 on Redfin.com
#28. 1626 N Washington St, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 35
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976
- Price per square foot: $50.61
- See 1626 N Washington St, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
#29. 624 E Randolph Ave, Enid, OK 73701
- Views: 34
- List price: $45,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 966
- Price per square foot: $46.58
- See 624 E Randolph Ave, Enid, OK 73701 on Redfin.com
