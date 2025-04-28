10 ways Mental Health Awareness Month has made a difference—and how you can get involved

When Mental Health America established Mental Health Awareness Month in 1949, few could have predicted its profound impact. What began as a modest educational effort has evolved into a national movement that has fundamentally altered how we perceive, discuss, and treat mental health conditions.

For over 70 years, each May has put a spotlight on mental health issues through community events, media campaigns, and educational outreach. But beyond the green ribbons and hashtags, has Mental Health Awareness Month actually made a meaningful difference? The evidence suggests a resounding yes.



To highlight the concrete ways that this annual tradition has championed the nation's mental well-being, Blueprint checked in with Vivian Chung Easton, a mental health clinician at the therapist-enablement technology platform. She offers 10 ways this annual observance has transformed our approach to mental health—and how you can participate in continuing this important work.

The 10 Biggest Ways Mental Health Awareness Month Has Made a Difference

1. Reduced Stigma

According to an American Psychological Association 2019 report, 87% of American adults now believe having a mental health disorder is nothing to be ashamed of—a dramatic increase from just 54% in 1996. This transformation represents millions who no longer view mental health challenges as character flaws.

2. Normalized the Discussion of Mental Health Conditions

National Institutes of Health studies have shown that the percentage of adults who believe people with mental health conditions can lead normal lives increased from 69% in 1996 to 91% in 2019. This reflects a growing understanding that mental health challenges don't define a person's potential.

3. Increased Number of Americans Seeking Support

As awareness has grown, so too has the number of folks taking steps to receive care. According to Centers for Disease Control data, the percentage of Americans receiving mental health treatment increased from 13.4% in 2002 to 20.3% in 2020—representing millions more accessing care.

4. Improved Insurance Coverage

Since the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act passed in 2008, over 82 million Americans have gained better insurance coverage for mental health services. This legislation requires insurers to cover mental health conditions at the same level as physical conditions.

5. Enhanced School-Based Education

As of 2023, 37 states have passed legislation requiring mental health education in K-12 curricula, compared to just 8 states in 2000. These programs teach students to recognize warning signs, develop coping strategies, and know when to seek help.

6. Transformed Workplace Support

According to Benefits News data, 86% of large employers now offer mental health resources, up from just 31% in 1999. From employee assistance programs to mental health days, employers increasingly recognize that supporting mental wellness isn't just compassionate—it's good business.

7. Increased Media Coverage

Howard University's Howard Magazine reports that media coverage of mental health topics increased by 43% between 2010 and 2022, with a notable spike each May. This visibility helps normalize conversations about mental health and exposes millions to accurate information.

8. Amplified Social Media Engagement

According to studies from the International Journal of Medicine and Public Health, social media mentions of #MentalHealthMatters grew from 2.3 million in 2013 to over 19.7 million in 2023. This online conversation has created communities and opportunities for people to share experiences and find solidarity.

9. Boosted Research Funding

Congressional records show that NIH funding for mental health research increased from $1.4 billion in 2000 to $3.2 billion in 2023. Mental Health Awareness Month advocacy efforts have helped maintain public pressure to prioritize this research.

10. Expanded Evidence-Based Interventions

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recognized just 35 evidence-based mental health interventions in 2000; by 2023, that number had grown to over 160. This means more personalized, effective options for those seeking help.

How To Get Involved This Mental Health Awareness Month

While progress has been remarkable, the work isn't finished. Blueprint's mental health expert Easton suggests some meaningful ways to participate this May:

Share Your Story: If you're comfortable, share personal experiences to help others feel less alone. Sharing can be cathartic for you as well, but when telling your story, it can be helpful if you focus on the important takeaways of your experience, not recounting every detail. This can also take the form of reaching out to those who may have supported you in your journey to share your gratitude and let them know what a difference they made.

Educate Yourself and Others: Learn about mental health conditions through reputable sources and share knowledge. It's important to take a critical eye toward where you're getting your information to ensure it's based in fact, and that any advice makes sense for your life. From Tiktok "therapy" to any claims without evidence to back them up, keep an eye out for any potentially false information and prioritize sources like the Cleveland Clinic or the National Institutes of Health.

Support Mental Health Organizations: Consider donating time or money to frontline mental health organizations.

Advocate for Policy Changes: Contact representatives about mental health policies that matter to you.

Practice Mental Health Allyship: Hold space for connecting with others in your life, and take action to show them you care. From sending them a text message or even a coffee to let them know you're thinking of them to inviting them out for a walk together, creating a space to truly listen without judgement is a powerful way to help them feel heard and validated.

Prioritize Your Own Well-being: Use this month to take a moment for yourself. Filter out the noise, and look inward to ask yourself what mental health looks like for you? How can you support your mental health in your day-to-day life: whether it's taking time for yourself, going to therapy? Giving yourself a chance to assess what it means to prioritize your mental health doesn't have to look like one thing—it's what makes sense to you in the moment to feel whole.

Looking Forward

Mental Health Awareness Month serves dual purposes: celebrating progress that we've made together, while reminding us of the journey ahead. By participating this May, you join a movement that has already improved countless lives. And in building that momentum together, we can continue to transform how our nation views and treats mental health.

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.