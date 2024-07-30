Sand Springs man accused of brutally assaulting elderly neighbor

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A 68-year-old assault victim told deputies that he asked his neighbor, 27-year-old Chase Blackwell, to turn off the loud music when he was attacked with a steel pipe.

Tulsa County Deputies say the victim told them he was then able to get inside his home, but Blackwell kicked in the door and began threatening to kill him.

Blackwell is also accused of destroying his cell phone and other property before attempting to rob him of the cash in his pockets.

The next morning, the victim’s home health nurse noticed the injuries and called 911.

Blackwell turned himself in Monday.





