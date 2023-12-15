Win Tickets to See Dr. Jordan Peterson

Dr Jordan Peterson at BOK Center 2024

Dr. Jordan Peterson is bringing his We Who Wrestle With God Tour to the BOK Center on April 21st. KRMG is giving away three pairs of tickets to see the author, psychologist, podcaster, online educator and Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from KRMG!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins December 15, 2023, and ends April 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.