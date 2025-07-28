Win a pair of 2 day VIP passes to the Neon Prairie Festival. This amazing music festival takes place at Post Oak Lodge September 6th and 7th!

Check out their website for the FULL line up, as more and more amazing acts are added all the time!! Mix96 is super excited about The Floozies, Blind Melon and Papadosio!

Want even more information for how to plan your trip or purchase tickets? Click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 28th, 2025 and ends August 28th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.