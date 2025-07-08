Win the Hard Rock Experience to see David Spade!

David Spade will perform at Hard Rock Live November 7th! Enter below for your chance to win the ultimate experience including two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a one night stay at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 8, 2025 and ends Nov 2nd, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.