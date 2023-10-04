We Want to Hear From You!

We greatly value your opinions and would like your input about what you could hear on 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News & Talk. Your responses will help ensure that we are doing all we can to give you the information you need and want.

We appreciate you sharing your thoughts with us. If you participate in the survey by Friday, October 20th and provide your name and e-mail address, you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

©2023 Cox Media Group