We Want to Hear From You!

We greatly value your opinions and would like your input about what you could hear on 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News & Talk. Your responses will help ensure that we are doing all we can to give you the information you need and want.

We appreciate you sharing your thoughts with us. If you participate in the survey by Friday, October 20th and provide your name and e-mail address, you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card.

Please click here to take our quick survey

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win a Tulsa Oktoberfest Four Pack

Everything you know and love about the Tulsa Oktoberfest is coming back in 2023 and KRMG wants to send you there to take in all the family-friendly fun!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!