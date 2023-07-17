Sources For Fruit Trees and Plants

- Adams County Nursery - various fruit tree types - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.acnursery.com/
- Bay Laurel Nursery - multiple types of fruit and nut trees and plants - very good G.WD. rating - http://www.baylaurelnursery.com/
- Big Horse Creek Farm - apple trees - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.bighorsecreekfarm.com/
- Blossom Nursery - pawpaw trees & seeds - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.blossomnursery.com/
- Bob Wells Nursery - multiple fruit and nut trees and plants - very good G.WD. rating - http://www.bobwellsnursery.com/
- Boyer Nurseries & Orchards, Inc. - multiple types of fruit trees and plants and nut trees - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.boyernurseries.com/
- Burnt Ridge Nursery - various types of fruit - very good G.WD. rating - http://www.burntridgenursery.com/
- Century Farm Orchards - apple and pear trees - limited, excellent G.WD. rating, knowledgeable and helpful owner - http://www.centuryfarmorchards.com/
- Cloud Mountain Farm - various types of fruit & impressive selection of other plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.cloudmountainfarm.com/
- C&O Nursery - various fruit trees types - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.c-onursery.com/
- England’s Orchard & Nursery - nut, persimmon, pawpaw, jujube, and asian pear trees - limited excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.nuttrees.net/
- Finch Blueberries - blueberries - OK G.WD. rating - http://www.danfinch.com/berrys.htm
- Forestfarm - huge selection of plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.forestfarm.com/
- Going Bananas - banana plants and corms - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.going-bananas.com/
- Grandpa’s Orchard, LLC - affiliated with Moser Fruit Tree Sales, Inc. - rootstocks and various types of fruit trees and plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.grandpasorchard.com/
- Greenmantle Nursery - various types of fruit - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.greenmantlenursery.com/
- Grover’s Blueberries - blueberries and other berry plants - very good G.WD. rating - http://www.groversblueberries.com/
- Hartmann’s Plant Company - various types of fruit (mostly berries) - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.hartmannsplantcompany.com/
- Indiana Berry & Plant Co. - multiple types of small fruit and berries - excellent G.WD. rating www.indianaberry.com/
- Ison’s Nursery & Vineyards - multiple types of fruit trees and plants (specialize in muscadines, blueberries and blackberries) - OK G.WD. rating - http://www.isons.com/
- Johnson Nursery, Inc. - multiple types of fruit - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.johnsonnursery.com/
- Just Fruits and Exotics - multiple types of fruit trees and plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.justfruitsandexotics.com/
- Krohne Plant Farms Inc. - strawberries and asparagus - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.krohneplantfarms.com/
- Morse Nursery - various types of fruit - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.morsenursery.com/
- Nolin River Nut Tree Nursery - persimmon, pawpaw, & multiple types of nut trees - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.nolinnursery.com/
- Nourse Farms Inc. - berries and small fruit - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.noursefarms.com/
- OIKOS Tree Crops - multiple types of fruit and nut trees and plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://oikostreecrops.com
- Peaceful Valley Farm Supply - various types of fruit trees and plants - good G.WD. rating - http://www.groworganic.com/
- Raintree Nursery - multiple types of fruit trees and plants - good G.WD. rating - http://www.raintreenursery.com/
- Rolling River Planting Justice Nursery - multiple types of fruit and nut trees and plants (impressive selection) - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.rollingrivernursery.com
- Rombough, Lon J. - grapes - limited, excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.bunchgrapes.com/
- Simmons Plant Farm - blueberries, various berries, grapes, etc - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.simmonsplantfarm.com/
- Stark Brothers Nurseries & Orchards Company - various fruit trees and plants - OK/good G.WD. rating - http://www.starkbros.com/
- Trees of Antiquity (formerly Sonoma Antique Apple Nursery) - multiple types of fruit trees and plants - excellent G.WD. rating - http://www.treesofantiquity.com/
- Whitman Farms - small-fruit plants and trees and nut trees - excellent G.WD. rating - http://whitmanfarms.com/
- Womack Nursery Co. - multiple fruit and nut trees and plants - very good G.WD rating - http://www.womacknursery.com/
