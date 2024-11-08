KRMG′s Home For The Holidays Contest

KRMG Home for the Holidays

KRMG is once again giving you the chance to have your rent or mortgage bills paid in 2025. One lucky person will win up to $18,000 to pay their mortgage or rent in the new year. Entering is easy. Enter your email address below between November 7- December 18, 2024 to be entered for a chance to win. Please note this is a national promotion. The winner will be announced on or about December 22nd.

Good luck from KRMG!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW). BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND AUDIENCE, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. 11/8/2024 – 12/18/24. Open to legal US residents; 18+. Visit the KRMG Contest Rules page for the full contest legal rules.

