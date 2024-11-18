KRMG & Moody’s Jewelry Celebrate the Most Wonderful TIME of the Year

KRMG's Most Wonderful TIME of the Year

The holidays are the most wonderful TIME of the year and 102.3 KRMG and Moody’s Jewelry want to celebrate by giving you a chance to win a $5,000 gift card to purchase a watch or your choice. The gift card can also be used on other items at Moody’s.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from Moody’s Jewelry and KRMG!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 18, 2024 and ends December 13, 2024 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KRMG’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.