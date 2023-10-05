Join KRMG at the Women in Business Mixer

Mix 96.5 and KRMG's Women In Business Mixer

KRMG is partnering with sister station Mix 96.5 for our third joint Women in Business Mixer. The event will be at the Clubhouse above Empire Optical in Tulsa and feature a panel of respected Green Country business leaders.

Mondo’s Italian Restaurant will provide adult beverages (cash bar) and small bites to enjoy while you network.

Date: Wednesday, October 25th

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Schedule: 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - networking

3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - panel discussion

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – networking

Location: The Clubhouse, above Empire Optical (3220 E. 21st St., Tulsa, OK 74114) Registration: Free, but reserve your space below. Parking: Parking will be available at no charge on-site and at surrounding parking lots.

KRMG News Director April Hill and KRMG Morning Show co-host Jen Townley will join Mix 96.5′s Jessica Rose in a lively panel discussion.

The panel speakers include:

Amanda Blair, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Expo Square

Bri Seeley, Entrepreneurial Success Designer and Nonprofit Founder

Crystal Hernandez, Psy.D., MBA, Executive Consultant

Seating is limited. Please reserve your space below and let us know if you have any questions for the panelists.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Thank you Empire Optical and Mondo’s Italian Restaurant for their support of this event.

