Help Provide Wishes for Tulsa Area Children!

Make A Wish Oklahoma currently has 290 children waiting for their wish to be granted. That is 290 too many! The good news is YOU can help these sweet babies get the wishes they are so deserving of and have fun doing it!

Wobbles for Wishes will be held September 25 at Snake Creek Shooting Sports

KRMG will have their own team in this fun event, so grab some friends and join us!

You can put together a team of 4, enter individually, be a sponsor or even make a donation. Men & women welcome. This will be my 2nd time shooting in this event and it’s a blast!

