Allan’s Vegetable Favorites

Hello Gardening Friend!

I’ve been vegetable gardening since I was

a kid and have tried a lot of different vegetable varieties. This list represents the ones I have tried and liked, and some others that I have been told about by better gardeners than myself. I hope this helps you select your seed this season, and that your garden is a giant success as a result. Remember that good seed is only a start. A properly prepared garden soil is the key to good plant growth and high yields. Enjoy!

Best regards and happy gardening!

- Allan Storjohann

Asparagus

Mary Washington

Jersey Giant

Jersey Knight

Beans

Kentucky Wonder (pole)

Blue Lake

Contender

Provider

Top Crop

Beets

Detroit Dark Red

Red Ace

Early Wodner Green Top

Broccoli

Calabrese

DiCicco

Emperor

Green Comet

Pack Man

Brussel Sprouts

Jade

Prince Marvel

Cabbage

Golden Acre

Emerald Cross

Stonehead

Early Flat Dutch

Savory Ace

Red Ace

Ruby Ball

Cantaloupe

Bush Musketeer

Ambrosia

Burpee Hybrid

Carrot

Gold Pack

Imperator

Danvers Half Long

Chantenay

Scarlet Nantes Half Long

Cauliflower

Burpee Early White Hybrid

Early Snowball

Snow Crown

Chard

Fordhook Giant

Lucullus

Corn

Early Sunglow (63 days)

Early Xtra-Sweet (85 days)

Jubilee (85 days)

Kandy Corn (SE) (89 days)

How Sweet It Is (SS) (87 days)

Collards

Champion

Georgia

Cowpea

Purple Hull

Black Eye Pea

Crowder

Cucumber

Marketmore 80

Straight Eight

Victory

County Fair

Burpee Hybrid II

Spacemaster

Suyo Long Burpless

Eggplant

Black Beauty

Burpee Hybrid

Ichiban Improved Long

Kale

Red Russian

Blue Vates

Kohlrabi

Early White Vienna

Early Purple Vienna

Lettuce

Salad Bowl

Buttercrunch

Grand Rapids

Ruby Red

Little Gem Romaine

Orka

Clemon Spineless

Annie Oakley

Dwarf Green Long Pod

Blondy

Lee

Onion

Candy

1015Y Texas Super Sweet

Sweet Spanish, White, and Yellow

Red Burgundy

White Bermuda

Granex, White, and Yellow

Vidalia

Texas Grano

Peas

Little Marvel

Alaska

Wando

Sugar Snap (edible pod)

Peppers

California Wonder (Sweet)

Yolo Wonder (Sweet)

Lady Bell (Sweet)

Bell Boy (Sweet)

Sweet Banana (Sweet)

Hungarian Wax (Hot)

Jalapeno (Hot)

Anaheim (Mildly Hot)

Potatoes

Norland (Red)

Red Pontiac (Red)

Kennebec (White)

Irish Cobbler (White)

Yukon Gold (Yellow)

Red La Soda

Red Gold

Pumpkin

Autumn Gold

Lack O Lantern

Small Sugar Pie

Radish

Champion

Scarlett Globe

Cherry Belle

White Icicle

Spinach

Bloomsdale Long Standing

Summer Squash

White Patty Pan

Early Prolific Yellow Straight Neck

Pic N Pic Yellow Crook Neck

Sundance Yellow Crook Neck

Parks Green Whooper Zucchini

Black Zucchini

Winter Squash

Bush Table Queen Acorn

Jersey Golden Acorn

Butter Cup (Turban shaped)

Waltham Butternut (Bottle Shaped)

Early Butternut Hybrid

Vegetable Spaghetti

Sweet Potato

Centennial

New Golden Jewell

Vardaman

Tomatoes

Sungold (57)

Glacier (58)

New Girl (62)

Early Girl (62)

Sweet One Million (65)

Super Sioux (70)

Crimson Fancy (75)

Parks Whooper (75)

Brandywine (78)

Celebrity (80)

Big Rainbow (90)

Lucky Cross (90)

Cherokee Purple (80)

Big Boy (80)

Beef Master (80)

Turnip

Purple Top White Globe

Seven Top (greens)

Tokyo Cross

Watermelon

Crimson Sweet

Royal Sweet

Burpee’s Sugar Bush

Sugar Baby

All Sweet

Black Diamond

Charleston Gray

Jubilee or Royal Jubilee









