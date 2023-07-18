Allan’s Top 10 Plants For Okie Landscapes

Hello Gardening Friend,

Finding just 10 plants that I like in each category wasn’t easy! At any rate, I hope this list helps you with your plant selections this year.

To find out what these plants look like I suggest you pick up any one of the many landscape books available in your local bookstores and garden centers, or check them out online.

Landscape nurseries will be your best resource for information on planting instructions and plant care requirements.

Thanks for listening to KRMG.

BEST VINES

Clematis

Akebia

Carolina Jessamine

Crimson Trumpet Honeysuckle

Chinese Wisteria

Trumpet Vines

Silver Lace Vine

Boston Ivy

Climbing Hydrangea

Mandevilla (not winter hardy)

BEST ORNAMENTAL GRASSES

Purple Fountain Grass

Karl Foerster Feather Reed Grass

Maiden Grasses

Dwarf Pampas Grass

Variegated Japanese Silver Grass

Ribbon Grass

Moudry Fountain Grass

Pink Muhly Grass

Ravenna Plume Grass

Blue Fescue

BEST SUMMER FOLIAGE AND BULBS

Powis Castle Artemisia

Ornamental Sweet Potato Vines

Sun Coleus

Tropicana Canna

Caladiums

Hostas

Elephant Ear

Heuchera

Silver Dragon Liriope

Rice Paper Plant

GREAT CRAPEMYRTLES

Hope, white 3′-5′

Victor, red 3′-5′

Zuni, lavender 5′-8′

Hopi, pink 5′-8′

Catawba, deep violet 14′

Raspberry Sundae, raspb. red 14′

Dynamite, cherry red 18′

Natchez, white 18′

Red Rocket, red 18′

Choctaw, bright pink 18′

HYRID TEA ROSES

Peace, or Bella Roma, (J.P.) Yellow Pink

Tiffany, Pink

Queen Elizabeth, Pink

Just Joey, Apricot

Crimson Bouquet, Red

Tropicana, Salmon Red

Double Delight, Red White

Fragrant Cloud, Coral Red

Sheer Bliss, Cream White

Midas Touch, Yellow

Honor, White

CLIMBER ROSES

Zephirine Drouhin, Pink

New Dawn, Pink

Climbing Iceberg, White

Golden Showers, Yellow

Climbing Peace, Yellow Pink

Don Juan, Red

America, Salmon Pink

Joseph Coat, Orange

Blaze Improved, Red

Eden, Pink

LANDSCAPE ROSES

Carefree Wonder, Pink

Flower Carpet, Pink, white, and red

Carefree Delight, Rose

Sunsprite, Yellow

Royal Bonica, Pink

Scarlet Meidiland, Red

Knock Out, Red, Pink, White Single and double

Simplicity, Red, Pink, White

Lady Elsie Mae, Pink

The Fairy, PinkIceberg, White, and Pink

TALL SHADE TREES TOLERANT OF DRY SIGHTS

Thornless Honeylocust

Chinese Pistache

Bur Oak

Shumardi Oak

Hackberry

Kentucky Coffee Tree

Lacebark Elm

Cedar Elm

Sawtooth Oak

Osage Orange ‘White Shield’

TALL SHADE TREES FOR BETTER AND WETTER SITES

Sycamore

Bald Cypress

Sweet Gum, fruitless variety

Tulip Tree

Red Oak or Pin Oak

Linden

Water Oak

Pecan

River Birch

Red Maple or Sugar Maples

FLOWERING TREES

Flowering Dogwoods

Oklahoma Redbud

Ornamental Pears, Aristocrat, Chanticleer

Flowering Crabapples

Star Magnolia

Saucer Magnolia

Golden Rain Tree

Kwanzan Flowering Cherry

Chinese Fringe Tree

Pink Dawn Chitalpa

SMALL ORNAMENTAL TREES

Japanese Maples

Red Buckeye

Forest Pansy Redbud

Purple Smoke Tree

Columnar Hornbeam

Weeping Blue Atlas Cedar

Little Gem Magnolia

Japanese Red Umbrella Pine

Krauter Vesuvius Purple Plum

Autumn Gold Ginkgo

EVERGREEN TREES

Southern Magnolia

Live OakCedar of Lebanon

Blue Atlas or Deodar Cedars

Loblolly Pine

Austrian Pine

Hoopsi Blue Spruce

Leyland Cypress

Taylor Juniper

Canaert Juniper

LARGE EVERGREEN SHRUBS

American Holly

Foster Holly

Yaupon Holly

Frazier Photinia

Nellie R. Stevens Holly

Bright n Tight Cherry Laurel

Otto Luykens Laurel

Leatherleaf Vibernum

Silver Thorn Elaeagnus

Dwarf Burford Holly

SPRING FLOWERING SHRUBS

Indian Hawthorn

Flowering Quince

Forsythia

Spireas

Weigela

Virginia Sweetspire

Lilacs

Azaleas

Vibernums

Kerria

SUMMER FLOWERING SHRUBS

Hydrangeas

Roses

Crapemyrtles

Buddleia

Althea

Chaste Tree

Blue Mist Caryopteris

Beauty Bush

Abelia

Potentilla

SHRUBS FOR SHADE

Azaleas

Camellias

Hollies, ie, Japanese Holly

English Holly, Blue Holly

Japanese and English Boxwoods

Japanese Yews

Glossy Abelias

Nandinas

Mahonias

Sweet Spire Itea

Gold Dust Aucuba

EVERGREEN SHRUBS FOR SUN

Hollies: Dwf Burford, Dwf. Chinese, Yaupon

Yucca’s

Pyracantha’s

Photinia

Juniper’s, ie, Tam Juniper

Gray Owl Juniper

Japanese Garden Juniper

Andorra Juniper

Mugo Pine

Silver Thorn Elaeagnus

ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR P.M.SHADE and A.M. SUN

Impatiens

Begonias

Geranium

Pansy

Lobelia

Snapdragon

Dianthus

Celosia

Heliotrope

Allysum

ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR FULL SUN

Lantana

Verbena

Penta

Salvia

Scaevola

Zinnia

Gazania

Petunia

Marigold

Cleome

Angelonia

PERENNIALS FOR SUN

Coreopsis

Black-Eyed SusanIris

Daylily

Asters and Chrysanthemums

Veronicas

Hibiscus

Shasta Daisy

Peony

Phlox

PERENNIALS FOR SHADE

Hosta

Hellebore

Columbine

Bleeding Heart

Heuchera

Creeping Phlox

Astilbe

Pulmonaria

Ribbon Grass

Lily Turf, Liriope

HOSTA FOR OKLAHOMA

(Top ten in the U.S.A.)

Sum and Substance Great Expectations Gold Standard Frances Williams Aureo-Marginata Patriot Krossa Regal Love Pat Francee Sieboldiana ‘Elegans’

MY FAVORITE PERENNIALS FOR SUNNY SPOTS

‘Goldsturm’ Black Eyed Susan

‘Pink Delight’ Butterfly Bush

‘Six Hills Giant’ Catmint or Nepeta

‘Stella de Oro’ Daylily

‘David’ Garden Phlox

‘Siskiyou Pink’ Gaura

‘Powis Castle’ Artemisia

‘Cherry Red’ Autumn Sage

‘Disco Bells’ Hardy Hybiscus

‘Early Sunrise’ Coreopsis

