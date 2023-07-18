Allan’s Top 10 Plants For Okie Landscapes

Hello Gardening Friend,
Finding just 10 plants that I like in each category wasn’t easy! At any rate, I hope this list helps you with your plant selections this year.
To find out what these plants look like I suggest you pick up any one of the many landscape books available in your local bookstores and garden centers, or check them out online.
Landscape nurseries will be your best resource for information on planting instructions and plant care requirements.
BEST VINES
- Clematis
- Akebia
- Carolina Jessamine
- Crimson Trumpet Honeysuckle
- Chinese Wisteria
- Trumpet Vines
- Silver Lace Vine
- Boston Ivy
- Climbing Hydrangea
- Mandevilla (not winter hardy)
BEST ORNAMENTAL GRASSES
- Purple Fountain Grass
- Karl Foerster Feather Reed Grass
- Maiden Grasses
- Dwarf Pampas Grass
- Variegated Japanese Silver Grass
- Ribbon Grass
- Moudry Fountain Grass
- Pink Muhly Grass
- Ravenna Plume Grass
- Blue Fescue
BEST SUMMER FOLIAGE AND BULBS
Powis Castle Artemisia
Ornamental Sweet Potato Vines
Sun Coleus
Tropicana Canna
Caladiums
Hostas
Elephant Ear
Heuchera
Silver Dragon Liriope
Rice Paper Plant
GREAT CRAPEMYRTLES
- Hope, white 3′-5′
- Victor, red 3′-5′
- Zuni, lavender 5′-8′
- Hopi, pink 5′-8′
- Catawba, deep violet 14′
- Raspberry Sundae, raspb. red 14′
- Dynamite, cherry red 18′
- Natchez, white 18′
- Red Rocket, red 18′
- Choctaw, bright pink 18′
HYRID TEA ROSES
- Peace, or Bella Roma, (J.P.) Yellow Pink
- Tiffany, Pink
- Queen Elizabeth, Pink
- Just Joey, Apricot
- Crimson Bouquet, Red
- Tropicana, Salmon Red
- Double Delight, Red White
- Fragrant Cloud, Coral Red
- Sheer Bliss, Cream White
- Midas Touch, Yellow
- Honor, White
CLIMBER ROSES
- Zephirine Drouhin, Pink
- New Dawn, Pink
- Climbing Iceberg, White
- Golden Showers, Yellow
- Climbing Peace, Yellow Pink
- Don Juan, Red
- America, Salmon Pink
- Joseph Coat, Orange
- Blaze Improved, Red
- Eden, Pink
LANDSCAPE ROSES
- Carefree Wonder, Pink
- Flower Carpet, Pink, white, and red
- Carefree Delight, Rose
- Sunsprite, Yellow
- Royal Bonica, Pink
- Scarlet Meidiland, Red
- Knock Out, Red, Pink, White Single and double
- Simplicity, Red, Pink, White
- Lady Elsie Mae, Pink
- The Fairy, PinkIceberg, White, and Pink
TALL SHADE TREES TOLERANT OF DRY SIGHTS
- Thornless Honeylocust
- Chinese Pistache
- Bur Oak
- Shumardi Oak
- Hackberry
- Kentucky Coffee Tree
- Lacebark Elm
- Cedar Elm
- Sawtooth Oak
- Osage Orange ‘White Shield’
TALL SHADE TREES FOR BETTER AND WETTER SITES
- Sycamore
- Bald Cypress
- Sweet Gum, fruitless variety
- Tulip Tree
- Red Oak or Pin Oak
- Linden
- Water Oak
- Pecan
- River Birch
- Red Maple or Sugar Maples
FLOWERING TREES
- Flowering Dogwoods
- Oklahoma Redbud
- Ornamental Pears, Aristocrat, Chanticleer
- Flowering Crabapples
- Star Magnolia
- Saucer Magnolia
- Golden Rain Tree
- Kwanzan Flowering Cherry
- Chinese Fringe Tree
- Pink Dawn Chitalpa
SMALL ORNAMENTAL TREES
- Japanese Maples
- Red Buckeye
- Forest Pansy Redbud
- Purple Smoke Tree
- Columnar Hornbeam
- Weeping Blue Atlas Cedar
- Little Gem Magnolia
- Japanese Red Umbrella Pine
- Krauter Vesuvius Purple Plum
- Autumn Gold Ginkgo
EVERGREEN TREES
- Southern Magnolia
- Live OakCedar of Lebanon
- Blue Atlas or Deodar Cedars
- Loblolly Pine
- Austrian Pine
- Hoopsi Blue Spruce
- Leyland Cypress
- Taylor Juniper
- Canaert Juniper
LARGE EVERGREEN SHRUBS
- American Holly
- Foster Holly
- Yaupon Holly
- Frazier Photinia
- Nellie R. Stevens Holly
- Bright n Tight Cherry Laurel
- Otto Luykens Laurel
- Leatherleaf Vibernum
- Silver Thorn Elaeagnus
- Dwarf Burford Holly
SPRING FLOWERING SHRUBS
- Indian Hawthorn
- Flowering Quince
- Forsythia
- Spireas
- Weigela
- Virginia Sweetspire
- Lilacs
- Azaleas
- Vibernums
- Kerria
SUMMER FLOWERING SHRUBS
- Hydrangeas
- Roses
- Crapemyrtles
- Buddleia
- Althea
- Chaste Tree
- Blue Mist Caryopteris
- Beauty Bush
- Abelia
- Potentilla
SHRUBS FOR SHADE
- Azaleas
- Camellias
- Hollies, ie, Japanese Holly
- English Holly, Blue Holly
- Japanese and English Boxwoods
- Japanese Yews
- Glossy Abelias
- Nandinas
- Mahonias
- Sweet Spire Itea
- Gold Dust Aucuba
EVERGREEN SHRUBS FOR SUN
- Hollies: Dwf Burford, Dwf. Chinese, Yaupon
- Yucca’s
- Pyracantha’s
- Photinia
- Juniper’s, ie, Tam Juniper
- Gray Owl Juniper
- Japanese Garden Juniper
- Andorra Juniper
- Mugo Pine
- Silver Thorn Elaeagnus
ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR P.M.SHADE and A.M. SUN
- Impatiens
- Begonias
- Geranium
- Pansy
- Lobelia
- Snapdragon
- Dianthus
- Celosia
- Heliotrope
- Allysum
ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR FULL SUN
- Lantana
- Verbena
- Penta
- Salvia
- Scaevola
- Zinnia
- Gazania
- Petunia
- Marigold
- Cleome
- Angelonia
PERENNIALS FOR SUN
- Coreopsis
- Black-Eyed SusanIris
- Daylily
- Asters and Chrysanthemums
- Veronicas
- Hibiscus
- Shasta Daisy
- Peony
- Phlox
PERENNIALS FOR SHADE
- Hosta
- Hellebore
- Columbine
- Bleeding Heart
- Heuchera
- Creeping Phlox
- Astilbe
- Pulmonaria
- Ribbon Grass
- Lily Turf, Liriope
HOSTA FOR OKLAHOMA
- (Top ten in the U.S.A.)
- Sum and Substance
- Great Expectations
- Gold Standard
- Frances Williams
- Aureo-Marginata
- Patriot
- Krossa Regal
- Love Pat
- Francee
- Sieboldiana ‘Elegans’
MY FAVORITE PERENNIALS FOR SUNNY SPOTS
- ‘Goldsturm’ Black Eyed Susan
- ‘Pink Delight’ Butterfly Bush
- ‘Six Hills Giant’ Catmint or Nepeta
- ‘Stella de Oro’ Daylily
- ‘David’ Garden Phlox
- ‘Siskiyou Pink’ Gaura
- ‘Powis Castle’ Artemisia
- ‘Cherry Red’ Autumn Sage
- ‘Disco Bells’ Hardy Hybiscus
- ‘Early Sunrise’ Coreopsis
