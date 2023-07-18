Allan’s Top 10 Plants For Okie Landscapes

Hello Gardening Friend,

Finding just 10 plants that I like in each category wasn’t easy! At any rate, I hope this list helps you with your plant selections this year.

To find out what these plants look like I suggest you pick up any one of the many landscape books available in your local bookstores and garden centers, or check them out online.

Landscape nurseries will be your best resource for information on planting instructions and plant care requirements.

Thanks for listening to KRMG.

BEST VINES

  • Clematis
  • Akebia
  • Carolina Jessamine
  • Crimson Trumpet Honeysuckle
  • Chinese Wisteria
  • Trumpet Vines
  • Silver Lace Vine
  • Boston Ivy
  • Climbing Hydrangea
  • Mandevilla (not winter hardy)

BEST ORNAMENTAL GRASSES

  • Purple Fountain Grass
  • Karl Foerster Feather Reed Grass
  • Maiden Grasses
  • Dwarf Pampas Grass
  • Variegated Japanese Silver Grass
  • Ribbon Grass
  • Moudry Fountain Grass
  • Pink Muhly Grass
  • Ravenna Plume Grass
  • Blue Fescue

BEST SUMMER FOLIAGE AND BULBS

Powis Castle Artemisia

Ornamental Sweet Potato Vines

Sun Coleus

Tropicana Canna

Caladiums

Hostas

Elephant Ear

Heuchera

Silver Dragon Liriope

Rice Paper Plant

GREAT CRAPEMYRTLES

  • Hope, white 3′-5′
  • Victor, red 3′-5′
  • Zuni, lavender 5′-8′
  • Hopi, pink 5′-8′
  • Catawba, deep violet 14′
  • Raspberry Sundae, raspb. red 14′
  • Dynamite, cherry red 18′
  • Natchez, white 18′
  • Red Rocket, red 18′
  • Choctaw, bright pink 18′

HYRID TEA ROSES

  • Peace, or Bella Roma, (J.P.) Yellow Pink
  • Tiffany, Pink
  • Queen Elizabeth, Pink
  • Just Joey, Apricot
  • Crimson Bouquet, Red
  • Tropicana, Salmon Red
  • Double Delight, Red White
  • Fragrant Cloud, Coral Red
  • Sheer Bliss, Cream White
  • Midas Touch, Yellow
  • Honor, White

CLIMBER ROSES

  • Zephirine Drouhin, Pink
  • New Dawn, Pink
  • Climbing Iceberg, White
  • Golden Showers, Yellow
  • Climbing Peace, Yellow Pink
  • Don Juan, Red
  • America, Salmon Pink
  • Joseph Coat, Orange
  • Blaze Improved, Red
  • Eden, Pink

LANDSCAPE ROSES

  • Carefree Wonder, Pink
  • Flower Carpet, Pink, white, and red
  • Carefree Delight, Rose
  • Sunsprite, Yellow
  • Royal Bonica, Pink
  • Scarlet Meidiland, Red
  • Knock Out, Red, Pink, White Single and double
  • Simplicity, Red, Pink, White
  • Lady Elsie Mae, Pink
  • The Fairy, PinkIceberg, White, and Pink

TALL SHADE TREES TOLERANT OF DRY SIGHTS

  • Thornless Honeylocust
  • Chinese Pistache
  • Bur Oak
  • Shumardi Oak
  • Hackberry
  • Kentucky Coffee Tree
  • Lacebark Elm
  • Cedar Elm
  • Sawtooth Oak
  • Osage Orange ‘White Shield’

TALL SHADE TREES FOR BETTER AND WETTER SITES

  • Sycamore
  • Bald Cypress
  • Sweet Gum, fruitless variety
  • Tulip Tree
  • Red Oak or Pin Oak
  • Linden
  • Water Oak
  • Pecan
  • River Birch
  • Red Maple or Sugar Maples

FLOWERING TREES

  • Flowering Dogwoods
  • Oklahoma Redbud
  • Ornamental Pears, Aristocrat, Chanticleer
  • Flowering Crabapples
  • Star Magnolia
  • Saucer Magnolia
  • Golden Rain Tree
  • Kwanzan Flowering Cherry
  • Chinese Fringe Tree
  • Pink Dawn Chitalpa

SMALL ORNAMENTAL TREES

  • Japanese Maples
  • Red Buckeye
  • Forest Pansy Redbud
  • Purple Smoke Tree
  • Columnar Hornbeam
  • Weeping Blue Atlas Cedar
  • Little Gem Magnolia
  • Japanese Red Umbrella Pine
  • Krauter Vesuvius Purple Plum
  • Autumn Gold Ginkgo

EVERGREEN TREES

  • Southern Magnolia
  • Live OakCedar of Lebanon
  • Blue Atlas or Deodar Cedars
  • Loblolly Pine
  • Austrian Pine
  • Hoopsi Blue Spruce
  • Leyland Cypress
  • Taylor Juniper
  • Canaert Juniper

LARGE EVERGREEN SHRUBS

  • American Holly
  • Foster Holly
  • Yaupon Holly
  • Frazier Photinia
  • Nellie R. Stevens Holly
  • Bright n Tight Cherry Laurel
  • Otto Luykens Laurel
  • Leatherleaf  Vibernum
  • Silver Thorn Elaeagnus
  • Dwarf Burford Holly

SPRING FLOWERING SHRUBS

  • Indian Hawthorn
  • Flowering Quince
  • Forsythia
  • Spireas
  • Weigela
  • Virginia Sweetspire
  • Lilacs
  • Azaleas
  • Vibernums
  • Kerria

SUMMER FLOWERING SHRUBS

  • Hydrangeas
  • Roses
  • Crapemyrtles
  • Buddleia
  • Althea
  • Chaste Tree
  • Blue Mist Caryopteris
  • Beauty Bush
  • Abelia
  • Potentilla

SHRUBS FOR SHADE

  • Azaleas
  • Camellias
  • Hollies, ie, Japanese Holly
  • English Holly, Blue Holly
  • Japanese and English Boxwoods
  • Japanese Yews
  • Glossy Abelias
  • Nandinas
  • Mahonias
  • Sweet Spire Itea
  • Gold Dust Aucuba

EVERGREEN SHRUBS FOR SUN

  • Hollies: Dwf Burford, Dwf. Chinese, Yaupon
  • Yucca’s
  • Pyracantha’s
  • Photinia
  • Juniper’s, ie, Tam Juniper
  • Gray Owl Juniper
  • Japanese Garden Juniper
  • Andorra Juniper
  • Mugo Pine
  • Silver Thorn Elaeagnus

ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR P.M.SHADE and A.M. SUN

  • Impatiens
  • Begonias
  • Geranium
  • Pansy
  • Lobelia
  • Snapdragon
  • Dianthus
  • Celosia
  • Heliotrope
  • Allysum

ANNUAL FLOWERS FOR FULL SUN

  • Lantana
  • Verbena
  • Penta
  • Salvia
  • Scaevola
  • Zinnia
  • Gazania
  • Petunia
  • Marigold
  • Cleome
  • Angelonia

PERENNIALS FOR SUN

  • Coreopsis
  • Black-Eyed SusanIris
  • Daylily
  • Asters and Chrysanthemums
  • Veronicas
  • Hibiscus
  • Shasta Daisy
  • Peony
  • Phlox

PERENNIALS FOR SHADE

  • Hosta
  • Hellebore
  • Columbine
  • Bleeding Heart
  • Heuchera
  • Creeping Phlox
  • Astilbe
  • Pulmonaria
  • Ribbon Grass
  • Lily Turf, Liriope

HOSTA FOR OKLAHOMA

  • (Top ten in the U.S.A.)
  1. Sum and Substance
  2. Great Expectations
  3. Gold Standard
  4. Frances Williams
  5. Aureo-Marginata
  6. Patriot
  7. Krossa Regal
  8. Love Pat
  9. Francee
  10. Sieboldiana ‘Elegans’

MY FAVORITE PERENNIALS FOR SUNNY SPOTS

  • ‘Goldsturm’ Black Eyed Susan
  • ‘Pink Delight’ Butterfly Bush
  • ‘Six Hills Giant’ Catmint or Nepeta
  • ‘Stella de Oro’ Daylily
  • ‘David’ Garden Phlox
  • ‘Siskiyou Pink’ Gaura
  • ‘Powis Castle’ Artemisia
  • ‘Cherry Red’ Autumn Sage
  • ‘Disco Bells’ Hardy Hybiscus
  • ‘Early Sunrise’ Coreopsis

