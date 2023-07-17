Allan’s Plant Success Advice

(Pixabay)

Allan’s Quick Tips For Success With Plants!

P lace plants properly, in good soil with space to grow.

L ook for problems frequently as pests appear suddenly.

A pply water judiciously, know soil capacity and plant needs.

N ourish plants appropriately to spur strong growth.

T rim plants regularly, don’t ignore them as they grow.

C ontrol pests naturally, w/ beneficial insects, biologicals, barriers or traps.

A nticipate hazards seasonally. Cover tender plants to prevent freezing and mulch when it’s hot to conserve water.

R educe risks initially. Buy plant varieties that have disease and insect resistance and good growth habits.

E valuate efforts annually. If it won’t do what you bought it to do or continues to have excessive disease or insect problems, then replace it with something new!

Short and Sweet Plant Care Advice

Whether it’s spring, summer or fall, before rushing out to select new flowers, trees and shrubs for the landscape, or vegetables for the garden, here are some basic guidelines I think will enhance your success this year.

The most important consideration for plant happiness is selecting types and varieties of plants that are appropriate for the location in mind. Shade requiring plants must be kept from hot sunny locations and sun loving plants kept out of the shade. Tall growing trees and shrubs need to be kept in open spaces and dwarf plants used in confined spots.

Virtually all plants require a well-drained soil, some are adaptable to tight soils, but the key is to make the soil as good as possible before planting. There are some wonderful soil amendments available which can be incorporated prior to planting thus providing the best growth conditions for newly developing plant roots.

After planting new flowers or shrubs, the next thing to focus upon is watering. The frequency of watering is going to be the key to plant establishment and growth. They will need more watering at first, until they establish in the new location, then less is needed as the surrounding soil is normally moist in springtime. As summer heats up, watering will need to increase again. New plants respond to fertilizer, as do established plants. Put down plant appropriate fertilizers in early spring and again in early summer. Pests are inevitable, and they show up without warning. So, try to inspect your plants often for insect or disease. If you don’t know what is causing the damage, inquire at a nursery or extension office before you treat the plant with a pesticide. I encourage all gardeners to only use a chemical pesticide as a last resort. There are many ways to remove or repel insects before they cause a lot of damage. It’s going to get hot in Oklahoma, so anticipate the bad weather and its effects on your plants by mulching around them in early summer. The same technique can save plants from winter cold damage too.

The last thing I will mention that goes along with my simple tips for plant success is to evaluate your plants every year and if you have one that always struggles to grow, has excessive insect or disease problems, or you just don’t like the looks of it, then make a change! There are hundreds of new varieties of plants on the market that will be delightful additions to your landscape or garden. So, stop by your local landscape nursery and garden center to see what is new and exciting. As the year progresses, these tips will help you grow healthy and happy plants.

