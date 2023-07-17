Allan’s Rose Tips & Favorite Varieties List

Roses

Allan’s 10 Keys To Success with Roses

  1. Select a location with at least 6 hours of full sun, yet sheltered from hot and cold winds. Give them plenty of space to allow for good air circulation around the plants. Space them no less than three feet apart for shrub roses and 5 feet apart for climbers.
  2. Place roses in soils that are slightly acid, amended with organic matter, well drained and deeply spaded or tilled.
  3. Mulch your roses with 2 inches of cotton bur compost or finely ground pine bark as soon as they are planted to prevent weeds and protect the soil from drying out.
  4. Fertilize roses with a controlled release fertilizer in March and again after the first flush of blooms has faded.
  5. Water roses with drip irrigation or soaker hoses to prevent wet leaves from developing fungal problems like black spot and powdery mildew. Never let them dry out!
  6. Spray roses when black spot fungus disease appears and continue on a weekly basis until warm and dry conditions lessen disease incidence.
  7. Be on the lookout for aphids, spider mites, thrip, leaf beetles and other pests that attack roses and spray with approved insecticides according to the label directions.
  8. Pinch off spent blossoms with fingers or small pruners to keep energy from going into seedpod (rose hips) production.
  9. When cutting blooms for a bouquet, leave at least two sets of five leaflets on the stem from which new shoots can develop for future flowers.
  10. Use all types of roses, hybrid teas, floribunda, grandiflora, shrub landscape roses and climbers, for a summer long succession of colorful and fragrant flowers!

My Favorite Varieties!

HYBRID TEA ROSES

Peace, or Bella Roma (J.P.)Yellow Pink
Tiffany, Pink
Queen Elizabeth, Pink
Touch of Class, Coral Pink to Salmon
Just Joey, Apricot
Crimson Bouquet, Red
Tropicana, Salmon Red
Double Delight, Red White
Fragrant Cloud, Coral Red
Sheer Bliss, Cream Whit
Midas Touch, Yellow
Honor, White
Pope John Paul II, White

CLIMBER ROSES

Zepherine Drouhin, Pink
New Dawn, Pink
Climbing Iceberg, White
Golden Showers, Yellow
Climbing Peace, Yellow Pink
Don Juan, Red
America, Salmon Pink
Joseph Coat, Orange
Blaze Improved, Red
Eden, Pink
Fourth of July, Red and White strips
Iceburg climber, White

LANDSCAPE ROSES

Belinda’s Dream, Pink
Carefree Wonder, Pink
Flower Carpet Pink, Pink
Carefree Delight, Rose
Carefree Beauty, Pink
Julia Child, Yellow Orange
Royal Bonica, Pink
Home Run, Red
Knock Out, Red,Pink,White,
Simplicity, Red,Pink,White
Sea Foam, Cream White
The Fairy, Pink
Living Easy, Yellow Orange
Sunsprite, Yellow
Gaye Hammond, Yellow
Lady Elsie May, Pink
Iceberg, White and Pink
Drift Series, Coral and Red
Easy Elegance Series, Red, Coral, Pink, yellow and whites                            

  

