Allan’s Plants For Non-Stop Color

The selection of flowering plants available today is almost endless. For every type of flower there are literally hundreds of varieties with a wide range of colors. Since very few flowering plants stay in bloom all season, gardeners need to select a number of annuals, perennials, flowering trees and shrubs to attain an exciting and beautiful succession of blooms in the garden. Here are a few of my favorite flowering plants. Happy Gardening! -Allan Storjohann

Annuals for Shade Coleus, multi color

Caladium, multi color

Wax Begonia, red, pink, white

Forget Me Not, white, yellow, blue

Johnny Jump Up, white, yellow, blue

Trailing Lobelia, white, blue

Torenia, blue, yellow

Browallia, blue Perennials for Shade Columbine, pink, yellow,

Bleeding Heart, Dicentra, pink

Lenten Rose, Helleborus, pink

Plantain Lily, Hosta, white

Monkey Grass, Liriope,white, blue

Mondo Grass, Ophiopogon, white

Ribbon Grass, Phalaris, leaves white and green

Yellow Archangel, Lamiastrum, variegated leaf

Sweet Woodruff, Galium, yellow

Coral Bells, Heuchera, pink, white

Japanese Sedge Grass, leaves yellow to white Annuals for Full Sun Angelonia, lavender, pink, white

Supertunia Petunia, many colors

Calibrachoa (Million Bells), many colors

Periwinkle, white, pink, rose red

Marigold, yellow, orange

Penta (Star Flower), pink, white, red

Zinnia, pink, yellow,

Lantana, yellow, white, orange

Verbena, red, pink, purple

Gazania, yellow orange

Gomphrena (Globe Amaranth), pink, purple

Nierembergia (Cup Flower), white, purple

Portulaca, multi color

Scaevola (Fan Flower), blue

Sunflower, sunny yellow

Sweet Potato Vine, chartreuse, variegated

Sun Coleus, yellows, pinks, combinations

Cleome (Spider Flower), white, pink

Osteospermum, purple, white, yellow

Euphorbia, white Annuals for Sun with Protection Or Afternoon Shade Ageratum, blue

Geranium, red, pink, white

Snapdragon, yellow, pink

Wax Begonia, red, pink white

Celosia (Cock’s Comb), red, yellow

Impatiens, red, pink white

Salvia, blue, red

Strap Leaf Caladium, white, green, pink

Dianthus, pink,red

Primula, pink , red, white, multiple

Pansy, white, yellow, purple, red

Nicotiana (Flowering Tobacco), red, white Perennials for Sunny Locations Rudbeckia (Black-Eyed Susan), yellow

Achillea (Yarrow) yellow-white

Artemisia, silver, yellow

Butterfly Weed yellow-orange

Willow Leaf Bellflower, blue

Lance Leaf Coreopsis, yellow

Thread Leaf Coreopsis, yellow

Coneflower, pink, yellow, red, orange

Globe Thistle, pink

Blanket Flower, Gaillardia, orange

Daylily, all colors

Red Hot Poker, Kniphofia, yellow, orange

Gayfeather, Liatris, pink

Speedwell, Veronica, blue

Russian Sage, Perovskia, blue

Gaura, white, pink

Verbena, red, pink, purple

Ice Plant, Delosperma, white, yellow

Catmint, Nepeta, blue

Autumn Sedum, pink

Canna, many colors and sizes Wonderful Old Fashion Shrubs Althea, Rose of Sharon, pink, white , purple

Bridal Wreath Spirea, white

Vanhoutte Spirea, white

Butterfly Bush, white, pink, purple

Chaste Tree, purple, blue, white

Snowball Vibernum, white

Forsythia, yellow

Lilac’s, white, lavender, pink

Japanese Kerria, yellow





