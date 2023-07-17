Allan’s Plants For Non-Stop Color

|
Annuals for Shade
Coleus, multi color
Caladium, multi color
Wax Begonia, red, pink, white
Forget Me Not, white, yellow, blue
Johnny Jump Up, white, yellow, blue
Trailing Lobelia, white, blue
Torenia, blue, yellow
Browallia, blue
Perennials for Shade
Columbine, pink, yellow,
Bleeding Heart, Dicentra, pink
Lenten Rose, Helleborus, pink
Plantain Lily, Hosta, white
Monkey Grass, Liriope,white, blue
Mondo Grass, Ophiopogon, white
Ribbon Grass, Phalaris, leaves white and green
Yellow Archangel, Lamiastrum, variegated leaf
Sweet Woodruff, Galium, yellow
Coral Bells, Heuchera, pink, white
Japanese Sedge Grass, leaves yellow to white
Annuals for Full Sun
Angelonia, lavender, pink, white
Supertunia Petunia, many colors
Calibrachoa (Million Bells), many colors
Periwinkle, white, pink, rose red
Marigold, yellow, orange
Penta (Star Flower), pink, white, red
Zinnia, pink, yellow,
Lantana, yellow, white, orange
Verbena, red, pink, purple
Gazania, yellow orange
Gomphrena (Globe Amaranth), pink, purple
Nierembergia (Cup Flower), white, purple
Portulaca, multi color
Scaevola (Fan Flower), blue
Sunflower, sunny yellow
Sweet Potato Vine, chartreuse, variegated
Sun Coleus, yellows, pinks, combinations
Cleome (Spider Flower), white, pink
Osteospermum, purple, white, yellow
Euphorbia, white
Annuals for Sun with Protection Or Afternoon Shade
Ageratum, blue
Geranium, red, pink, white
Snapdragon, yellow, pink
Wax Begonia, red, pink white
Celosia (Cock’s Comb), red, yellow
Impatiens, red, pink white
Salvia, blue, red
Strap Leaf Caladium, white, green, pink
Dianthus, pink,red
Primula, pink , red, white, multiple
Pansy, white, yellow, purple, red
Nicotiana (Flowering Tobacco), red, white
Perennials for Sunny Locations
Rudbeckia (Black-Eyed Susan), yellow
Achillea (Yarrow) yellow-white
Artemisia, silver, yellow
Butterfly Weed yellow-orange
Willow Leaf Bellflower, blue
Lance Leaf Coreopsis, yellow
Thread Leaf Coreopsis, yellow
Coneflower, pink, yellow, red, orange
Globe Thistle, pink
Blanket Flower, Gaillardia, orange
Daylily, all colors
Red Hot Poker, Kniphofia, yellow, orange
Gayfeather, Liatris, pink
Speedwell, Veronica, blue
Russian Sage, Perovskia, blue
Gaura, white, pink
Verbena, red, pink, purple
Ice Plant, Delosperma, white, yellow
Catmint, Nepeta, blue
Autumn Sedum, pink
Canna, many colors and sizes
Wonderful Old Fashion Shrubs
Althea, Rose of Sharon, pink, white , purple
Bridal Wreath Spirea, white
Vanhoutte Spirea, white
Butterfly Bush, white, pink, purple
Chaste Tree, purple, blue, white
Snowball Vibernum, white
Forsythia, yellow
Lilac’s, white, lavender, pink
Japanese Kerria, yellow