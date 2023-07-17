Allan’s Plants For Non-Stop Color

The selection of flowering plants available today is almost endless. For every type of flower there are literally hundreds of varieties with a wide range of colors. Since very few flowering plants stay in bloom all season, gardeners need to select a number of annuals, perennials, flowering trees and shrubs to attain an exciting and beautiful succession of blooms in the garden. Here are a few of my favorite flowering plants. Happy Gardening! -Allan Storjohann

Annuals for Shade

Coleus, multi color
Caladium, multi color
Wax Begonia, red, pink, white
Forget Me Not, white, yellow, blue
Johnny Jump Up, white, yellow, blue
Trailing Lobelia, white, blue
Torenia, blue, yellow
Browallia, blue

Perennials for Shade

Columbine, pink, yellow,
Bleeding Heart, Dicentra, pink
Lenten Rose, Helleborus, pink
Plantain Lily, Hosta, white
Monkey Grass, Liriope,white, blue
Mondo Grass, Ophiopogon, white
Ribbon Grass, Phalaris, leaves white and green
Yellow Archangel, Lamiastrum, variegated leaf
Sweet Woodruff, Galium, yellow
Coral Bells, Heuchera, pink, white
Japanese Sedge Grass, leaves yellow to white

Annuals for Full Sun

Angelonia, lavender, pink, white
Supertunia Petunia, many colors
Calibrachoa (Million Bells), many colors
Periwinkle, white, pink, rose red
Marigold, yellow, orange
Penta (Star Flower), pink, white, red
Zinnia, pink, yellow,
Lantana, yellow, white, orange
Verbena, red, pink, purple
Gazania, yellow orange
Gomphrena (Globe Amaranth), pink, purple
Nierembergia (Cup Flower), white, purple
Portulaca, multi color
Scaevola (Fan Flower), blue
Sunflower, sunny yellow
Sweet Potato Vine, chartreuse, variegated
Sun Coleus, yellows, pinks, combinations
Cleome (Spider Flower), white, pink
Osteospermum, purple, white, yellow
Euphorbia, white

Annuals for Sun with Protection Or Afternoon Shade

Ageratum, blue
Geranium, red, pink, white
Snapdragon, yellow, pink
Wax Begonia, red, pink white
Celosia (Cock’s Comb), red, yellow
Impatiens, red, pink white
Salvia, blue, red
Strap Leaf Caladium, white, green, pink
Dianthus, pink,red
Primula, pink , red, white, multiple
Pansy, white, yellow, purple, red
Nicotiana (Flowering Tobacco), red, white

Perennials for Sunny Locations

Rudbeckia (Black-Eyed Susan), yellow
Achillea (Yarrow) yellow-white
Artemisia, silver, yellow
Butterfly Weed  yellow-orange
Willow Leaf Bellflower, blue
Lance Leaf Coreopsis, yellow
Thread Leaf Coreopsis, yellow
Coneflower, pink, yellow, red, orange
Globe Thistle, pink
Blanket Flower, Gaillardia, orange
Daylily, all colors
Red Hot Poker, Kniphofia, yellow, orange
Gayfeather, Liatris, pink
Speedwell, Veronica, blue
Russian Sage, Perovskia, blue
Gaura, white, pink
Verbena, red, pink, purple
Ice Plant, Delosperma, white, yellow
Catmint, Nepeta, blue
Autumn Sedum, pink
Canna, many colors and sizes

Wonderful Old Fashion Shrubs

Althea, Rose of Sharon, pink, white , purple
Bridal Wreath Spirea, white
Vanhoutte Spirea, white
Butterfly Bush, white, pink, purple
Chaste Tree, purple, blue, white
Snowball Vibernum, white
Forsythia, yellow
Lilac’s, white, lavender, pink
Japanese Kerria, yellow


