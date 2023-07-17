Allan’s List of Best Trees

The best trees for Oklahoma, as selected by Allan Storjohann.

It wasn’t really a fair question to ask a nurseryman. After all, what would a car mechanic say if you were to ask him to name his favorite car? Or, an optometrist to identify his favorite kind of glasses? “What’s your favorite tree?” I asked. “What tree do you advise people to use the most?” The response was very nearly the same. Their eyes would squint, their head tilt back, the arms fold, and then after a substantial time had passed, they would almost all admit that they really couldn’t pick just one. “I don’t have a favorite tree, but I’ll give you my top four or five trees!” “Ok”, I smiled, knowing I couldn’t do it either. “So which ones would you put in your top five?” And it has been a big surprise to me how similar each top five list is! Almost everyone had Shumard Oak, Chinese Pistache, and Lacebark Elm. Some picked Autumn Blaze Maple and Bald Cypress. A few named the Caddo Sugar Maple. The following is a compilation of tree favorites from leading landscapers in Oklahoma and a few I have selected myself after watching them for over 35 years.

Tree selection is always best in spring, but fall is truly a fantastic time to plant trees! They establish a root system quicker, and are so much more able to withstand the heat and stress of the first hot dry summer than a spring planted tree. That being said, substantially more trees will be planted in late winter and early spring simply because that is when you will find the greatest variety available. In spring, balled and burlaped trees will need to be planted as early as possible, preferably before they leaf out. If the tree you want is in a container then you will have plenty of time to get it into the ground, whether it has developed leaves or not.

Once you get the tree home, go stand on the spot where you want it to go. Look up. If there is a power line closer than 15′ from you, change your location. Have someone stand there and then go inside the house. Look out the main windows to see if your tree enhances the view or blocks the view. Finally check to be sure there are no water or gas supply lines in the same spot and also that there is a slope away from the tree at least on one side, thus preventing your new tree from drowning when you experience a heavy rain. The placement of your new tree can benefit you greatly or cost you greatly, so it pays to be sure it goes into the perfect spot initially.

The hole needs to be dug twice as wide as the root ball and only the same depth. After setting the tree, back fill with the existing soil. In spite of what some may say, I feel amendments like compost or peat moss are ok when mixed in sparingly. The tree must be staked for one growing season only. Once planted I recommend a good layer of mulch go over the planting area. Fertilizing the tree the day you plant it can help it grow out strong during it’s first season. Slow release products are very good for young trees and can be incorporated in the backfill soil or simply spread on the surface before placing the mulch layer.

So what about trees for Oklahoma? All my nursery friends know that while one tree might be perfect for one set of situations and circumstances, that same type of tree under different conditions it may not perform as well. So, in order to help you pick the right plant for the right place I have categorized trees by their size, function and use. Check out these lists and then stop by your local landscape dealer to see the trees in person.

Large Deciduous Trees (over 20′) - For Better and Wetter Soils

Sycamore

Red Oak

London Planetree

Fruitless Sweetgum

Bald Cypress

Water Oak

English Oak

Pin Oak

Tulip Tree

Heritage River Birch

Little Leaf Linden

Sugar Maple

Red Maple

‘Red Sunset’ Maple

‘October Glory’ Maple

‘Autumn Blaze’ Maple

‘Norwegian Sunset’ Maple

Pecan

Dawn Redwood

Weeping Willow

Fruitless Mulberry

Hybrid American Elms

Silver Maple

Large Deciduous Trees (over 20′) - Tolerant of Dry Sites

Shumard Oak

Bur Oak

Sawtooth Oak

Chinkapin Oak

Texas Red Oak

Chinese Pistache

‘Prairie Pride’ Hackberry

‘Accolade’ Lacebark Elm

‘Allee’ Lacebark Elm

‘Prairie Shade’ Lacebark Elm

‘Dynasty’ Lacebark Elm

‘Athena’ Lacebark Elm

Cedar Elm

‘Lagacy’ Sugar Maple

‘Caddo’ Sugar Maple

‘White Shield’ Osage Orange

Thornless Honeylocust

‘Urbanite’ Green Ash

‘Autumn Purple’ White Ash

Kentucky Coffeetree

‘Autumn Gold’ Ginkgo

Small Ornamental - Deciduous Trees (under 20′)

‘Burgundy Lace’ Japanese Maple

‘Bloodgood’ Japanese Maple

‘Crimson Queen’ Japanese Maple

Hedge Maple

‘Flame’ Amur Maple T

Paperbark Maple

Shantung Maple T

Washington Hawthorn

‘Warren’s Red’ Deciduous Holly

American Hornbeam

‘Fastigiata’ European Hornbeam

‘Camperdownii’ Weeping Elm

‘Chaparral’ Weeping Mulberry

‘Royal Purple’ Smoke Tree T

‘Frans Fontaine’ Columnar Hornbeam T

Small Flowering Trees (under 20′)

Eastern Redbud

White Redbud

‘Forest Pansy’ Redbud

‘Oklahoma’ Redbud

‘Indian Magic’ Red Crabapple

‘Snow Magic’ White Crabapple

‘Callaway’ White Crabapple

‘Prairiefire’ Pink Crabapple

‘Evelyn’ Rose Red Crabapple

‘Sargent’ White Crabapple

‘Red Jade’ White Weeping Crabapple

‘Cloud Nine’ Flowering Dogwood

‘Cherokee Sunset’ Red Dogwood

‘Cherokee Princess’ White Dogwood

‘Aristocrat’ Pear T

‘Chanticleer’ Pear T

‘Capital’ Pear T

‘Autumn Blaze’ Pear T

‘Thundercloud’ Purple Leaf Plum

‘Krauter Vesuvious’ P.L. Plum

‘Newport’ Purple Leaf Plum

Flowering Almond

‘Alexandrina’ Saucer Magnolia

‘Royal Star’ Star Magnolia

‘Kwanzan’ Japanese Flowering Cherry

‘Pink Dawn’ Chitalpa T

Desert Willow T

Chinese Fringe Tree

Golden Rain Tree T

Large Evergreen Trees (over 20′)

Austrian Pine T

Japanese Black Pine T

Loblolly Pine T

Slash Pine

Scotch Pine

Eastern White Pine

Deodar Cedar T

Cedar of Lebanon T

Atlas Cedar T

China Fir

Leyland Cypress

Southern Magnolia

Texas Live Oak T

Small Evergreen Trees (under 20′)

‘Fosteri#2’ Foster Holly

‘Greenleaf’ American Holly

‘Pride of Houston’ Yaupon Holly

‘Pendula’ Yaupon Holly

Standard Yaupon Holly

‘Little Gem’ Magnolia

‘Nellie R. Steven’s’ Holly T

Southern Wax Myrtle

‘Bright n Tight’ Cherry Laurel

Weeping Blue Atlas Cedar

‘Garee’ Blue Arizona Cypress T

‘Cooks Peak’ Arizona Cypress T

Sky Rocket Juniper T

Hollywood Juniper T

Hetzi Green Columnar Juniper T

Taylor Juniper T

Bosnian Red Cone Pine T

‘Hoopsii’ Blue Spruce

‘Fat Albert’ Blue Spruce

Pinion Pine T

Lacebark Pine T

Japanese Red Umbrella Pine

‘Canaerti’ Eastern Red Cedar

‘Vanderwolf’s’ Limber Pine

Dwarf Eastern White Pine

Columnar Scotch Pine

Dwarf Alberta Spruce

Trees that Resist Ice Damage

(As a general rule, trees with horizontal branches or those trained to have well spaced and short limbs will sustain less damage than those with narrow branch angles and long limbs. Here are some examples of good prospects.)

Bald Cypress

White Oak

Sweetgum

Bur Oak

‘Caddo’ Sugar Maple

Shantung Maple

Crabapples

White Ash

Osage Orange

Honey Locust

Tulip Tree

Kentucky Coffee Tree

Vertical Trees for Smaller Spaces

Boulevard Linden

Shawnee Brave Bald Cypress

Sky Rocket English Oak

Crimson Spire English Oak

Chanticleer Pear

Capital Pear

Slender Silhouette Sweet Gum

Columnar Norway Maple

Frans Fontaine Columnar Hornbeam

Fastigiata European Hornbeam

Ultra Fast Growing Trees

Use with care, as they generally have weak wood and poor structure, making them highly prone to storm damage. Plus fast growing trees often succumb to disease and have shorter life spans.

Silver Maple

Box Elder

Mimosa

Cottonless Cottonwood

Lombardi Poplar

Bolleana Pyramidal White Poplar

Weeping Willow

Globe Willow

*T – Tough tree! Tolerates heat, drought, poor soils!

