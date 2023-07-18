Allan’s Best Crapemyrtles For Oklahoma

(Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

NameBloom ColorSizeComments
PocomokePurple PinkPetite 1′-2′Low-growing, sustained bloom
Delta BlushPeach PinkPetite 2′-3′Early and regular bloomers
ChickasawPink LavenderPetite 2′-3′Slow grower, late bloomer, gorgeous
CentennialBright PurpleDwarf, 3′ to 5′Flowers are delightful
HopeWhite, blushes to pinkDwarf, 3′ to 5′Good white dwarf
VictorRedDwarf, 3′ to 5′Very popular, outstanding performer
Velma’s Royal DelightMagentaDwarf, 3′ to 5′Most cold, tolerant, dazzling purple
‘Dazzle’ SeriesRed, White, PinkDwarf, 3′ to 5′Compact, bronze new leaves, fall color is red/purple
‘Enduring Summer’ SeriesRed, Pink, White, LavenderDwarf, 4′ to 5′Oustanding reblooming variety, leaves emerge red, turning green
ZuniMedium lavenderSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Lots of blooms, long-lasting
Purple MagicBright PurpleSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Rich purple flowers from summer to fall, red new growth to green
HopiPinkSemi Dwarf, 5 - 10′Beautiful, long-lasting, hardy, 5 stars
Prairie LacePink and WhiteSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Delightful blooms
AcomaWhiteSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Broad, Strong, Weeping, Beautiful
‘Black Diamond’ SeriesRed, White, PinkSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Dark Foliage, Bright Blooms
‘Ebony’ SeriesRed, White, PinkSemi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′Dark Foliage, Bright Blooms
‘Princess’ SeriesRed, White, PinkSemi Dwarf 5 - 10′Outstanding bloom color, five varieties: Holly Ann, Zoey, Kylie, Jaden, Lyla
Royal VelvetBright Pink FlowersTall 10′ - 20′Wonderful flower-foliage combination
Pink VelourBright Pink FlowersTall 10′ - 20′Wine red foliage with pink blooms
CatawbaDeep Violet PurpleTall 10′ - 20′The best dark purple by far
Raspberry SundaeRaspberry RedTall 10′ - 20′Red flowers, crimson leaves
Red RocketBrilliant RedTall 10′ - 20′Spectacular giant red blooms
DynamiteCherry RedTall 10′ - 20′The name says it all
Rhapsody in PinkSoft Pink BloomsTall 10′ - 20′Repeat bloomer, burgundy leaves
OsageClear PinkTall 10′ - 20′Open, round, and full flowering
Centennial SpiritWine RedTall 10′ - 20′Wonderful flowers, long bloom
SiouxImpressive PinkTall 10′ - 20′Pink blooms, burgundy foliage
ChoctawBright PinkReal Tall over 20′The best large pink
NatchezWhiteReal Tall over 20′The best large white
ArapahoTrue RedReal Tall over 20′Bright red, maroon-tinged, leaves
MuskogeeLight LavenderReal Tall over 20′Nice fall color

Plant heights will vary somewhat depending upon location, with mature plants growing larger than 20′ in southern regions.

