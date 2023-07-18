Allan’s Best Crapemyrtles For Oklahoma

|Name
|Bloom Color
|Size
|Comments
|Pocomoke
|Purple Pink
|Petite 1′-2′
|Low-growing, sustained bloom
|Delta Blush
|Peach Pink
|Petite 2′-3′
|Early and regular bloomers
|Chickasaw
|Pink Lavender
|Petite 2′-3′
|Slow grower, late bloomer, gorgeous
|Centennial
|Bright Purple
|Dwarf, 3′ to 5′
|Flowers are delightful
|Hope
|White, blushes to pink
|Dwarf, 3′ to 5′
|Good white dwarf
|Victor
|Red
|Dwarf, 3′ to 5′
|Very popular, outstanding performer
|Velma’s Royal Delight
|Magenta
|Dwarf, 3′ to 5′
|Most cold, tolerant, dazzling purple
|‘Dazzle’ Series
|Red, White, Pink
|Dwarf, 3′ to 5′
|Compact, bronze new leaves, fall color is red/purple
|‘Enduring Summer’ Series
|Red, Pink, White, Lavender
|Dwarf, 4′ to 5′
|Oustanding reblooming variety, leaves emerge red, turning green
|Zuni
|Medium lavender
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Lots of blooms, long-lasting
|Purple Magic
|Bright Purple
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Rich purple flowers from summer to fall, red new growth to green
|Hopi
|Pink
|Semi Dwarf, 5 - 10′
|Beautiful, long-lasting, hardy, 5 stars
|Prairie Lace
|Pink and White
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Delightful blooms
|Acoma
|White
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Broad, Strong, Weeping, Beautiful
|‘Black Diamond’ Series
|Red, White, Pink
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Dark Foliage, Bright Blooms
|‘Ebony’ Series
|Red, White, Pink
|Semi Dwarf, 5′ - 10′
|Dark Foliage, Bright Blooms
|‘Princess’ Series
|Red, White, Pink
|Semi Dwarf 5 - 10′
|Outstanding bloom color, five varieties: Holly Ann, Zoey, Kylie, Jaden, Lyla
|Royal Velvet
|Bright Pink Flowers
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Wonderful flower-foliage combination
|Pink Velour
|Bright Pink Flowers
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Wine red foliage with pink blooms
|Catawba
|Deep Violet Purple
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|The best dark purple by far
|Raspberry Sundae
|Raspberry Red
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Red flowers, crimson leaves
|Red Rocket
|Brilliant Red
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Spectacular giant red blooms
|Dynamite
|Cherry Red
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|The name says it all
|Rhapsody in Pink
|Soft Pink Blooms
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Repeat bloomer, burgundy leaves
|Osage
|Clear Pink
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Open, round, and full flowering
|Centennial Spirit
|Wine Red
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Wonderful flowers, long bloom
|Sioux
|Impressive Pink
|Tall 10′ - 20′
|Pink blooms, burgundy foliage
|Choctaw
|Bright Pink
|Real Tall over 20′
|The best large pink
|Natchez
|White
|Real Tall over 20′
|The best large white
|Arapaho
|True Red
|Real Tall over 20′
|Bright red, maroon-tinged, leaves
|Muskogee
|Light Lavender
|Real Tall over 20′
|Nice fall color
Plant heights will vary somewhat depending upon location, with mature plants growing larger than 20′ in southern regions.
Cox Media Group