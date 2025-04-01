17th Annual Green Country Home & Garden Show Returns to Tulsa

The 17th Annual Green Country Home & Garden show brought to you by Rickert Tree Landscaping and Tree Service, Tier-One Roofing, and FOX23 is the largest free summer home and garden show in Green Country. Dozens of vendors will be on-site to answer your home improvement questions. If updating your home or yard is on your 2025 resolution list, you don’t want to miss this show.

The FREE three-day event will be held in the Exchange Center at Expo Square and will feature more than 140 vendors designed to help improve your living space and your life. The show will feature home improvement and landscaping companies, outdoor living companies, cookware, spas, and more.

Show Hours:

Friday, July 18th, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 19th, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 20th, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

