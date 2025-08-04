Waltz Your Way to the Tulsa Zoo!

WALTZ is Tulsa Zoo’s premier fundraising event of the year and stands for “We All Love the Tulsa Zoo.” Tickets include unlimited bites, fully stocked open bars, live entertainment and performances, animal chats, and multiple immersive zones around the zoo that celebrate some of the incredible regions our animals call home. By attending the WALTZ World Tour presented by COUNTRY Financial and Barnes Construction, not only are you guaranteed to have an incredible evening, but you are helping the Zoo create a bigger, better experience.

Uniquely WALTZ, we’ve skipped the “chicken or fish” sit-down meal and invite you to indulge in a roaming culinary adventure featuring themed regional dishes and fan-favorite bites from over 40 of the best restaurants in the Tulsa area. With delicious food in one hand and a signature cocktail in the other, your menu for the night is only as limited as your imagination.

Although the food and drinks alone are truly spectacular, we don’t stop there! WALTZ is an unparalleled experience with chic seating, themed areas and filled with a variety of live entertainment and special performances throughout the zoo that will immerse you in each region. With the heart of the party being led by King Cabbage Brass Band, filling the night air with vibrant music you can’t help but dance to.

This incredible event takes place at the Tulsa Zoo on September 12th from 7p - 10:30p and is a 21+ event.

You won’t want to miss one of the most magical nights of the year! Get your tickets HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group