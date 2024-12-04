Take Flight with the Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo wants to take you on an international culinary trip around the world while raising money for its world class conservation efforts. The Waltz World Tour is taking off on Friday, September 13th and will explore the foods of Africa, Australia, Europe and South America courtesy of a number of Tulsa’s well known restaurants. This 21+ event will feature international bites and drinks people can enjoy as they wander through the Tulsa Zoo’s grounds.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in this event! You can become a sponsor and access special benefits at the event or purchase tickets to attend the evening event. Grab your tickets and some friends and get ready to a first-class experience while supporting the animals at the Tulsa Zoo.

