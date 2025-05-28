Make Plans to Attend KRMG’s Fox Across America - Stay Gold Event

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 18th, Jimmy Faila is headed back to Tulsa to host Fox Across America the Stay Gold Ediiton, presented by Talon Wealth Management - Retirement, Investing and Financial Planning. KRMG is hosting two different opportunities for listeners to interact with him!

Listen to KRMG now for your chance to win VIP tickets to watch Jimmy Faila broadcast his nationwide show live from the Outsiders Museum from 11am - 2pm on June 18th! And one of these lucky winners will be put in a drawing to win a stay at the Outsiders Museum Air B&B!

Danny Boy O’Connor, or Tulsa’s Unofficial Mayor (as we like to call him) will join Jimmy Faila during his broadcast. VIP ticket winners will get to hang with both of these legends!

Didn’t win VIP tickets? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered. Jimmy Faila and Danny Boy O’Connor will join KRMG’s very own, Dan Potter at Puck’s Sports Bar and Grill at the WeStreet Ice Center that same day from 4pm - 6pm for a fun and interactive question and answer session!

Event Overview:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

11am – 2pm: Jimmy Faila Broadcasts Live from the Outsiders Museum (VIP Winners ONLY)

4pm – 6pm: Jimmy Faila, Danny Boy O’Connor & Dan Potter host a Q&A session at Puck’s Sports Bar

Want to join us for the afternoon session? GREAT!

This is a FREE event, but we kindly ask you to pre-register below.

Please click here to register for the 4pm-6pm question and answer session with Jimmy Faila, Danny Boy O’Connor and Dan Potter.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, Titan Wealth and to our Supporting Sponsors, WeStreet Ice Center and River Spirit Casino! Without them, events like this wouldn’t be possible!

