KRMG Supports The Demand Project’s Rally Cry

KRMG is proud to support The Demand Project and its Rally Cry on Sunday, July 30th. The evening fundraising event at Jenks Riverwalk Terrace will run from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and is a family free event.

Event attendees will have access to vendors, bounce houses and kid zones, a presentation about prevention and internet safety and will conclude with an hour-long walk that launches at 7:00 p.m. Live entertainment will take the stage from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The event is free to attend, but there are fundraising opportunities available.

The funds raised from the walk will help The Recovery Department at The Demand Project establish a new advocacy center in Tulsa to meet the needs of victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

The Demand Project exists to eradicate human trafficking, online entertainment, child abuse imagery, and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Click here to learn more about the organization.

