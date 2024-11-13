KRMG Sets Lofty Fundraising Goal in 19th Annual Stories of Light Campaign

The KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter will launch the station’s 19th annual Stories of Light fundraiser to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma on Tuesday, November 19th. During the three-day Stories of Light event, the 102.3 KRMG staff will share heartwarming and inspiring stories from local wish kids, as they strive to collect more than $300,000. The event has raised nearly $5 million since its inception, thanks to the support of Green Country businesses and KRMG listeners.

KRMG’s local programming will be broadcast remotely during the campaign from LaFortune Park in Tulsa where listeners are encouraged to stop by and donate to the fundraising effort.

During the three-day remote broadcast, KRMG will feature the stories of Oklahoma wish kids who have had their wishes granted already. These emotional interviews will shed a light on how donations are spent locally and the impact they make on young patients.

Listeners can donate in person or online.

DONATE ONLINE

CLICK HERE to donate online.

DONATE IN PERSON

The KRMG and Make-A-Wish Oklahoma teams will be onsite at LaFortune Park in Tulsa for the duration of the campaign to accept donations in person.

You can also stop by two remote donation locations on Thursday, November 21st.

Make-A-Wish volunteers will be at Woodland Hills Mall and the Jenks Premium Outlets.

Woodland Hills Mall Donation Drop information: Thursday, November 21st Volunteers will be stationed inside the Scheel’s Court on the lower level outside of Scheels or at the Maple Entrance 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Jenks Premium Outlet Mall Thursday, November 21st 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Volunteers will be stationed at the pergola between Nike and Under Armor stores or by the main entrance by the north facing parking lot.

The amount raised will be announced Thursday night during a special KRMG evening news broadcast.

KRMG would like to thank the in-kind donors that make this event possible: Party Pro, United Rentals, Omni Lighting, NutriGreen Lawn, Pest and Tree, Burggraf Restoration, Camperland of Oklahoma, First Oklahoma Bank, Tulsa Gas Technologies, Woodland Hills Mall, and Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall.

