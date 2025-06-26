KRMG Presents Be a Summer Hero with Our Blood Institute

This summer, roll up your sleeves and join the ultimate camp adventure — no bug spray required! Our Blood Institute will hold the Summer Hero Blood Drive with KRMG on Tuesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 2, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Our Blood Institute Broken Arrow and Tulsa Donor Center.

All successful donors will receive:

A limited-edition “Camp Donor” T-shirt featuring a retro summer camp design

featuring a retro summer camp design An exclusive Camp Donor badge (a collectible sticker perfect for your water bottle, laptop, or camp trunk)

(a collectible sticker perfect for your water bottle, laptop, or camp trunk) Choice of two free tickets to either Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor

to either Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor A pint of ice cream from Blue Bell.

“Summer is a season of adventure — and saving lives can be one of the most rewarding adventures of all,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Camp Donor is a fun way for people to celebrate summer while helping others. When you donate blood, you’re giving patients in our hospitals a second chance at life.”

Whether you’re in it for the rides or just the vibes, we’ve got you covered:

Frontier City offers thrilling coasters, family attractions and classic carnival fun in the heart of OKC.

offers thrilling coasters, family attractions and classic carnival fun in the heart of OKC. Hurricane Harbor helps you beat the heat with high-speed water slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones for all ages.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at Our Blood Institute or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

