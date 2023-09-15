KRMG Partners With the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

KRMG is joining the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight on its flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The Honor Flight Program is a nationwide, non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans a free trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. The organization pays for all the expenses of the trip from the flight to ground transportation, to meals and snacks and more. During the one-day trip, each veteran is paired with a trained volunteer guardian who will provide assistance and accompany the veteran on the flight.

The flight on October 3rd will be taking 65 veterans to Washington D.C. including 4 World War II veterans, 14 Korean War veterans, and 47 Vietnam War veterans. The oldest veteran on the flight is 99 years old and served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

KRMG’s Jen Townley will be traveling with the group this year and documenting the trip and sharing the stories of the men and women being honored.

If you would like to support the work of the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight organization, click here to donate. This organization has taken over 600 veterans on this trip since its inception in October 2017 and currently has 250 veterans on the waiting list.

The funds collected will be used to help fly additional Oklahoma veterans to Washington D.C. twice a year.

Want to nominate a veteran or volunteer for that flight? Click here to learn more about how to do so.

