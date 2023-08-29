KRMG Launches STEMtember with Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance

KRMG and Oklahoma Central Credit Union are proud to partner with Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance (TRSA) to turn September into STEMtember, a month-long campaign to ignite a sense of belonging and the importance of a STEM education. This year’s theme is inclusivity with the message “STEM is Everywhere. STEM is Everyone. All are welcome.” STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Here is how you can get involved in STEMtember and helping to grow a love of all things STEM at home with your family:

Family Fun at the Gathering Place All month long, families are encouraged to stop by the Williams Lodge just inside the Gathering Place to pick up a free STEM in a Bag activity. Each kit includes instructions in English and Spanish and will have different focuses throughout the month. Some of the themes include space, coding, building, and more! A new kit will be available each week.

STEM in Motion Partner Breakfast STEM in Motion is a quarterly event hosted by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to bring its partners together to discuss new initiatives and opportunities to get involved. Everyone – educators, administrators, community members, parents/caregivers – are invited. The light breakfast will be held on September 7th and is free, but pre-registration is required.

Teacher Appreciation Night This year’s Teacher’s Appreciation event will be at Heirloom Rustic Ales and will treat educators to craft beer and bites while educating them about the science behind the food and brewing industry. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. This is a great opportunity to thank teachers and toast to the start of a new year.

Show Your STEM Pride by registering to receive a “STEM Happens Here” yard sign and displaying it in front of your school, home, or business for the month of September. Click here to find the closest pick up location.

Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is a powerhouse organization that works tirelessly year-round to ensure Green Country educators have the resources needed in the classroom and opportunities outside their schools. Click here to learn more about how you can get involved year round.

