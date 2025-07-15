KRMG to host 75th Anniversary Golf Tournament

To help commemorate KRMG’s historic 75th Anniversary, the station will host a golf tournament at Cherokee Hills Golf Course. Sponsorships and foursomes are still available.

Would your company like to be a part of this amazing event? Become a sponsor! Please click HERE for more information. There are a range of possibilities for sponsorship. For more information or to become a sponsor, please email Amber Hinkle.

Would you like to purchase a foursome? Please click HERE.

This scramble style tournament will feature all of the entertaining pieces of a golf tournament, including fun games, mulligans and prizes for EVERYONE!

