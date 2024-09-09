KRMG Celebrates Veterans Through The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

KRMG is joining the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight on its flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 1st.

The Honor Flight Program is a nationwide, non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans a free trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. The organization pays for all the expenses of the trip from the flight to ground transportation, to meals and snacks and more. During the one-day trip, each veteran is paired with a trained volunteer guardian who will provide assistance and accompany the veteran on the flight.

The flight on October 1st will be taking 66 veterans to Washington D.C. including 10 Korean War veterans, and 56 Vietnam War veterans.

KRMG’s Crystal Kelly will be traveling with the group this year, documenting the trip, and sharing the stories of the men and women being honored.

You are invited to help give these veterans a hero’s welcome when they return. The flight will be landing at the Tulsa International Airport between 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st. If you would like to participate, please email Lana Hurt for information about where to meet. (Hurt5574@hotmail.com)

If you would like to support the work of the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight organization, click here to donate. This organization has taken over 700 veterans on this trip since its inception in October 2017 and currently has 250 veterans on the waiting list.

The funds collected will be used to help fly additional Oklahoma veterans to Washington D.C. twice a year.

Want to nominate a veteran or volunteer for that flight? Click here to learn more about how to do so.

©2024 Cox Media Group