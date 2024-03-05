Join Us at This Month’s Women in Business Mixer

KRMG is partnering with sister station Mix 96.5 for the fourth joint Women in Business Mixer. The event will be at Le Belle Restaurant & Events in Jenks Riverwalk Crossing. This free event will feature a panel of respected Green Country business leaders who are sitting down to answer questions and shed insight into their experiences.

Le Belle will be providing small bites and a cash bar will be available to attendees and there will be a raffle for a watch from Moody’s Jewelry, concert tickets and more!

Date: Wednesday, March 27th

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Schedule: 3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. - networking

3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - panel discussion

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – networking

Location: Le Belle Restaurant & Events – 400 Riverwalk Terrace, Suite 180, Jenks, OK 74037 Registration: Free, but reserve your space below. Parking: Parking will be available at no charge on site.

KRMG News Director April Hill and KRMG Morning Show co-host Jen Townley will host a lively panel discussion and Mix 96.5′s KC Lupp will emcee the event.

The panel speakers include:

Carmela Hill, Entertainment Manager, Le Belle Restaurant & Events

Lindsay Hutchison, President and CEO, Tulsa Zoo

Tammy Torkelson, President of Indigo Technology

Seating is limited. Please reserve your space below and let us know if you have any questions for the panelists.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Thank you Le Belle Restaurant & Events and Moody’s Jewelry for their support of this event.

