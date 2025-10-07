Join us for KRMG’s 5th Women in Business Mixer

KRMG is partnering with sister station Mix 96.5 for the fifth joint Women in Business Mixer. The event will be at the Waters Edge Event Center at 101st and Elm in Broken Arrow. This free event will feature a panel of respected Green Country business leaders who are sitting down to answer questions and shed insight into their experiences.

Waters Edge will be providing small bites and a cash bar will be available to attendees. Attendees will be entered into a drawing for prizes that include $1,000 in outdoor Christmas lights from T Town Pools, a VIP basket provided by Osage Casino and more!

Date : Wednesday, November 5th, 2025

Time : 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Schedule :

4:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Networking & Mingling

4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Panel Discussion

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. – Networking & Mingling

Location : Waters Edge Event Center (click HERE for directions) – 3304 S Elm Place, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

Registration : Free, but please reserve your space below, space is limited.

Parking : Parking will be available at no charge on site.

KRMG News Director, April Hill and KRMG Reporter, Crystal Thirion will host a lively panel discussion. Mix 96.5’s Chase Thompson will emcee the event.

The panel speakers include:

Lisa Bain, Founder, Lisa Bain Ministries

Jill Donovan, Founder, Rustic Cuff

Tammy Stokes, General Manager, Oklahoma Disaster Restoration

Register for this event here.

