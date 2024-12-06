Join KRMG at Its Holiday Blood Drive

KRMG is partnering with Our Blood Institute and FOX23 for a holiday blood drive Thursday December 19th and Friday, December 20th. The two-day event will collect blood during a critical time of year when the demand rises, and the donations typically fall.

Here’s how you can help:

Donation drive dates: December 19th and 20th

Donation locations: Tulsa Donor Center (4601 E. 81st St., Tulsa, OK 74137) or the Broken Arrow Donor Center (850 W. Mission St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012)

Donation hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Successful donors will receive a cozy sweatshirt and a $15 Butterball Turkey coupon.

To make an appointment:

Click here to make an online appointment

Call (877) 340-8777

Walk-ins are also welcome during the drive.

Why OBI?

Our Blood Institute, a non-profit center, provides blood for three of the four major hospital networks in Green Country and is a provider for the fourth hospital network

Every three seconds someone needs blood

Each donor can save as many as three people’s lives. Red blood cells help patients in surgery, your platelets to someone being treated for cancer and your plasma to burn victims.

What you need to know about donating blood:

It only takes about an hour to donate.

All healthy adults are encouraged to give blood. Visit the obi.org website for age and weight criteria.

Although all blood types are needed, those with O-negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate because this blood type can be used by anyone in emergency need when a patient’s blood type has not yet been identified.

Thank you for helping to support the KRMG Blood Drive.

