Join KRMG at the Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

The 15th annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma brought to you by Burnett Home Improvement with Generator Supercenter of Tulsa and Rickert Landscaping and Tree Service is July 21 – 23, 2023. The FREE three-day event will be held at the Exchange Center at Expo Square and will feature home improvement, outdoor living, cookware, and more. Hundreds of home improvement experts will be on-site to answer your questions and help you brainstorm your next home improvement project.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of summer’s largest free home and garden show, we will have a $15,000 prize vault. Adults over 18 years old will have a chance to play to win $15,000. Click here for full contest rules.

Show Hours: Friday, July 21st 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22nd 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23rd 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Our Blood Institute will be onsite and collecting blood donations during the show. They will be onsite Friday from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and then Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Donors will receive a coupon for a free large pizza from Papa John’s Pizza. Appointments and walk-in donations are both options.

Click here to get a full list of vendors, check out an updated map, and plan your trip.

NO PURCH. NEC. Starts 7/21/2023, ends earliest of (i) 7/23/2023 at 5:00 pm, (ii) winning code entry; (iii) 10,000 eligible entries. Open to legal OK res.; 18+. To enter, visit prize vault booth at Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma (Exchange Center, Tulsa County Fairgrounds), sign up, and enter 6-digit vault code. Odds: 1: 1,000,000. Limit: 1 entry/person. Official rules: Click Here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK, 74129.

