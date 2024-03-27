Help KRMG and the OK Honor Flight Send Veterans to Washington D.C.

KRMG wants to help keep the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight in the air, and we need your help too. A funding shortage has forced organization leaders to ground the April flight in lieu of a grounded honor flight experience for a group of veterans at Claremore group home.

The Honor Flight Program is a nationwide, non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with a free trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. The organization pays for all the expenses of the trip from the flight to ground transportation, to meals and snacks and more. During the one-day trip, each veteran is paired with a trained volunteer guardian who will provide assistance and accompany the veteran on the flight.

Help KRMG fund their next flight to take WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to visit the monuments erected in their honor.

HOW TO HELP:

Click here to donate online

Mail donations to Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight to P.O. Box 374, Colcord, OK 74338

The organization is completely volunteer led which means 100% of your donation will go towards the flight expenses and all donations are tax deductible.

WHAT YOUR DONATION CAN DO:

You can’t buy much with $1.00 these days, right? But, if every KRMG listener donated just $1.00, we can help keep these flights in the air.

$50 will pay for a veteran’s meals, snacks and water in Washington D.C.

$100 will pay for a veteran’s meals in Washington D.C., an honor flight shirt and a backpack for flight day

$500 will pay for a veteran’s hotel room the night before the flight, meals the night before the flight, ground transportation and meals in Washington D.C. along with an honor flight shirt and backpack for the day. Click here to donate online

Want to nominate a veteran or volunteer for that flight? Click here to learn more about how to do so.

