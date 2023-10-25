Green Country Home & Garden Show Returns to Tulsa

The 21st Annual Green Country Home & Garden Show brought to you Burnett Home Improvement returns to Tulsa January 26 – 28, 2024.

The FREE three-day event will be held in the Exchange Center at Expo Square and will feature more than 100 vendors designed to help improve your living space and your life. The show will feature home improvement and landscaping companies, outdoor living companies, cookware, spas, and more.

Show Hours:

Friday, January 26th 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27th 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 28th 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Showcase Your Business

More than 18,000 people are expected to walk through the Green Country Home & Garden Show. Interested in becoming a vendor and showcasing your company to attendees?

Booth Space:

Each booth space includes:

8′ tall back drape and 3′ tall side rails*

1 covered and skirted 6′ table

2 folding chairs

24/7 security in the building form move in through move out

Access to 11v electricity (exhibitor must provide power cord and power strip)

Back in 2024: Multi Show Discounted Booths

Discounts are available to vendors that choose to participate in our January Green Country Home & Garden Show and the July Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma (July 19-21, 2024). When filling out your booth application below, please select the correct box.

APPLICATION: Booth Space in Both Shows

APPLICATION: Booth Space in the January Green Country Home & Garden Show

Application into the show doesn’t guarantee placement. Please allow 72 hours for a reply. There is no category for skincare or LED devices.

Contact Information:

Lisa Burkman Lisa.Burkman@cmg.com (918) 493-8532

