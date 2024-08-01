The 2024 Tulsa State Fair is Almost Here!

The Tulsa State Fair is almost here and promises another 11 Days of Awesome this year. The beloved Green Country tradition launches on September 26th and runs through October 6th at the Expo Square.

The Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa’s largest family event, providing educational experiences and entertainment. The event is based on heritage, family values, and quality entertainment for all ages.

Some of the attractions to watch – Disney on Ice, headline artists performing on the Oklahoma Stage, loads of ride options, and wild and delicious food options, to name a few.

The Tulsa State Fair also has a number of competitions you can check out. There will be 4-H and FFA exhibits, livestock and horse shows and the 50th Oklahoma State Fiddling Championships.

All the information can be found online. CLICK HERE for a full rundown of the fun scheduled for this year’s Tulsa State Fair!

