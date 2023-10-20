The 18th Annual Stories of Light Campaign Returns

The KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter will launch the station’s 18th annual Stories of Light fundraiser to benefit Make-A-Wish Oklahoma on Tuesday, November 16th. During the three-day Stories of Light event, the 102.3 KRMG staff will share heartwarming and inspiring stories from local wish kids, as they strive to collect more than $300,000. The event has raised more than $4 million since its inception, thanks to the support of Green Country businesses and KRMG listeners.

KRMG’s local programming will be broadcast remotely during the campaign from LaFortune Park in Tulsa where listeners are encouraged to stop by and donate to the fundraising effort.

During the three-day remote broadcast, KRMG will feature the stories of Oklahoma wish kids who have had their wishes granted already. These emotional interviews will shed a light on how donations are spent locally and the impact they make on young patients.

Listeners can donate in person or online.

CLICK HERE to make a donation or text WISH to (918) 460-5764

The amount raised will be announced Thursday night during a special KRMG evening news broadcast.

KRMG would like to thank the in-kind donors that make this event possible: Party Pro, Wade’s RV, Warren Cat, United Rentals, Omni Lighting, NutriGreen Lawn, Pest and Tree, Burggraf Restoration, and Tulsa Gas Technologies.

