Why Drake might have the best birthday ever

Drake’s had a rough year and half, but that all might change starting today, as he might have the best birthday ever.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 18 months, you’re likely aware of Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. It had been brewing for a while but it really popped off last year in March when Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar released “Like That” which dissed Drizzy pretty openly.

Ever since then, it’s been a rough year and half for Drake. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal for the Kendrick diss tracks, but that was thrown out by the presiding judge.

He’s mostly kept a low profile this whole time, but now... It’s Drake’s chance to get back (sort of) at Kendrick.

We all know Drake is from Toronto and K-Dot is from L.A. Well, it turns out that this season’s MLB World Series is between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series starts today, on Drake’s birthday. What’s a better gift for him than for Toronto to beat LA in game one?

Drake famously loves to place wagers on sports, and while there have been no reports of him betting on this World Series, would we be surprised if he placed a wager on his hometown team? Maybe he hasn’t done so because he doesn’t think they’ll win? We can speculate endlessly on all of that, but one thing is for sure, if Toronto wins, we’ll likely see Drake front and center supporting his home team, having gotten one over on his nemesis, Kendrick Lamar.